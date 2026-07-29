The first 2026 edition of Bakiga Nation

The first 2026 edition of Bakiga Nation

In pictures: How Bakiga Nation 2026 went down

Festivalgoers stepped into an immersive heritage experience featuring a collection of traditional drums, baskets and other ornaments inviting them to capture the moment and honor a decade of heritage.

The spirit of Southwestern Uganda took over the Millennium Grounds on Sunday for the first 2026 edition of Bakiga Nation and the grand celebration of the "Rukundo Egumeho" 10-year festival journey. As revelers turned up from early on, the day proved once again that culture remains the ultimate anchor for community, pride, and connection.

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The first 2026 edition of Bakiga Nation

The theme of enduring love was palpable from the onset, as the official beer partner, Pilsner Lager welcomed guests with a special Kigezi Cultural Village and a special Pilsner treat for the first 250 arrivals.

The first 2026 edition of Bakiga Nation

Festivalgoers stepped into an immersive heritage experience featuring a collection of traditional drums, baskets and other ornaments inviting them to capture the moment and honor a decade of heritage.

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The first 2026 edition of Bakiga Nation

"At Pilsner Lager, we believe in celebrating the authenticity, unity, and heritage that define our consumers," said Lillian Kansiime, Pilsner Lager Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries. "Standing with Bakiga Nation for 10 years of Rukundo Egumeho allows us to reward our consumers in spaces that celebrate exactly who they are."

The first 2026 edition of Bakiga Nation

The day’s entertainment unfolded with energetic cultural troupe performances, deejay sets from DJ Cross and Alberto as a rotation of Kigezi’s finest musicians and MCees keeping the crowd engaged with throwback classic Kiga rhymes and chants.

Speaking on the decade-long journey, event organizer Owen Bigombe highlighted the emotional weight of the milestone saying,

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The first 2026 edition of Bakiga Nation

"As a festival, Rukundo Egumeho started as a simple celebration of Bakiga as a community back in 2016. Now looking at the turnout today at 10 years, we are honoured to have all these people and support behind our heritage to make this milestone even more meaningful.”

Beyond the music, food, and free-flowing Pilsner Lager, the day’s crowning moment included a grand raffle draw that saw Seezi Mugabe, hailing from Muhanga, Rukiga District, walking away with a brand-new car, affectionately dubbed his CARkiga to cap off a monumental anniversary.

The first 2026 edition of Bakiga Nation