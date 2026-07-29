Judiciary restricts media coverage of Besigye, Lutale trial

The use of communication devices, including mobile phones, tablets and other smart devices, will not be allowed inside the courtroom. The guidelines further restrict photography and videography inside the courtroom

The Judiciary has issued new guidelines limiting media coverage of the trial of opposition politician Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye, Hajji Obeid Lutale and Capt Denis Oola at the High Court.

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As the duo returned this Wednesday morning for resumption of their trial before High Court judge Emmanuel Baguma, the Judiciary said the measures were introduced as part of a wider security plan to ensure the orderly and secure conduct of proceedings.

The guidelines limit access to the courtroom to selected court staff, the accused persons, state and defence lawyers, accredited journalists and members of the public admitted depending on available space.

Journalists who want to cover the trial must first obtain accreditation from its Public Relations Office.

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The court also said it reserves the right to limit the number of court reporters inside the courtroom depending on available space.

Journalists will also be required to submit their equipment, including cameras, audio recorders, laptops and other gadgets, for security screening before accessing the proceedings.

Col Dr Kizza Besigye

The Judiciary said any request for live broadcasting of the trial must be submitted to the Public Relations Officer and will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The guidelines further restrict photography and videography inside the courtroom. Images of the trial judge and witnesses cannot be taken without prior approval from the court.

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The use of communication devices, including mobile phones, tablets and other smart devices, will not be allowed inside the courtroom.

The Judiciary said the restrictions are aimed at protecting security, maintaining order and preserving the right to a fair and public hearing.

“These measures are intended to solely ensure security, orderly proceedings and continued public access to the hearing while preserving the integrity of the judicial process and the constitutional principle of open justice,” the statement said.