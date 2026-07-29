Faridah Nakazibwe tells Nanyange not to fear Nameere’s lawsuit using experience with her

Faridah Nakazibwe has questioned whether Justine Nameere’s lawsuit against Cissy Nanyange will progress, citing her own 2019 defamation case experience

Faridah Nakazibwe said Justine Nameere did not attend mediation or court proceedings in their 2019 defamation case.

Nameere had sued Nakazibwe for Shs500 million over alleged defamation.

The two former NTV Uganda colleagues previously clashed over claims involving Nakazibwe’s relationship with Omar Ssali.

State House said Rogers Bulegeya, not Nanyange, was responsible for the debt at the centre of the latest dispute.

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Media personality Faridah Nakazibwe has said Cissy Nanyange should not worry about a lawsuit filed by Junior Local Government Minister Justine Nameere, claiming the minister has a history of not following through with court cases.

Nakazibwe reflected on a 2019 defamation case Nameere filed against her, saying the minister never appeared in court or attended mediation sessions.

"The supplier doesn't have to worry much. She also sued me for defamation in 2019, never showed up at all for any mediation sitting. Not even her lawyer did. I only saw her many months later on a media tour, convincing the world how the case was concluded in her favour and that I should apologise 🤣. I waited for her to share a copy of the judge's ruling. Up to date, I am still waiting. Surprisingly, as she concluded the media tour with no apology from me, she said... "I have withdrawn the case for peace's sake"," Nakazibwe posted on X.

"Of course some gullible ones believed and we all moved to the next news. Good to note though that....not everyone is defamable."

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The supplier doesn't have to worry much. She also sued me for defamation in 2019, never showed up at all for any mediation seating. Not even her lawyer did. I only saw her many months later on a media tour, convincing the world how the case was concluded in her favour and that I… https://t.co/WSPwAVz6pD — Faridah Nakazibwe (@fsnakazibwe) July 29, 2026

Nakazibwe and Nameere, who both previously worked at NTV Uganda, exchanged accusations on social media after Nakazibwe accused Nameere of attempting to damage her relationship with her then boyfriend, Omar Ssali.

Nakazibwe alleged that Nameere created multiple Facebook accounts to spread false information about her to Ssali and defame her.

Nameere later sued Nakazibwe for defamation, seeking Shs500 million in compensation. She also attempted to block Nakazibwe from travelling to the United States, where she was scheduled to host an event.

Nakazibwe later said she discovered that Ssali was not genuine and shared her experience publicly.

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