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Breaking: Besigye collapses in court, rushed to hospital

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 15:05 - 29 July 2026
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Dr Kizza Besigye collapsed in court and was rushed to hospital
Besigye spent several minutes shouting during the proceedings before he collapsed.
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Court proceedings in the trial of opposition figure Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye and his co-accused were temporarily halted on Wednesday after Besigye collapsed in the courtroom.

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Besigye spent several minutes shouting during the proceedings before he collapsed.

A scuffle later ensure between his lawyers and prison warders amid efforts to help him out of the dock

The court later paused the hearing as he received attention.

Besigye was later rolled into an ambulance and rushed to hospital

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The incident happened shortly after the prosecution told court that it was ready to proceed with the trial, saying one witness was available to testify.

Before the interruption, Besigye had raised concerns over his legal representation, telling court that he and his co-accused, Hajji Obeid Lutale, had declined to engage with government lawyers because of unresolved issues surrounding their representation.

Besigye referred to Application No. 248, which was filed to address challenges relating to the appointment of state-funded lawyers for him and Lutale. He said the application had been assigned to Justice Simon Kinobe by the Principal Judge, with a ruling expected on August 13.

Besigye being placed in the ambulance
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He told court that resolving the application would address concerns over legal representation and protect their right to choose lawyers of their preference.

Besigye said the list of 786 advocates considered for appointment had been reduced to 227 lawyers operating in Kampala, whose curriculum vitae would be reviewed before selection.

He also questioned the experience of the three lawyers earlier appointed to represent them, saying their profiles did not show previous cases handled, especially capital offences such as treason, which he and Lutale are accused of.

Besigye said the charges against them were serious and required lawyers who would be committed to their defence.

He also claimed that their previous lawyers had performed well until they were allegedly interfered with by the state.

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By publication of this report, the court session had not resumed.

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