I got PTSD: Raymond Mujuni on why he gave up on human rights fight

Raymond Mujuni, who once protested on the streets with opposition leader Bobi Wine, says he stepped back from public activism because of burnout after years of fighting for press freedom and good governance.

Mujuni said years of journalism and activism left him burnt out and affected his wellbeing.

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He denied abandoning the fight for good governance and press freedom.

His reduced public commentary and appearance at a government-linked event sparked online debate.

Ugandan journalist Raymond Mujuni has defended his decision to step back from public activism, revealing that he chose to retreat after years of fighting for good governance and press freedom.

Faced with criticism from some social media users recently over his silence on recent political events, Mujuni said he did not abandon the causes he previously championed but chose a different path after experiencing burnout.

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The criticism followed his reduced public commentary on issues including arrests of opposition figures, alleged human rights violations and the recent raid and closure of Nation Media Group (NMG) outlets in Uganda.

Mujuni spent more than five years at NTV Uganda, where he worked as an investigative reporter, editor and Head of Current Affairs. He also wrote columns for Daily Monitor.

He has previously been vocal on government accountability, human rights and press freedom.

In 2018, he joined protests against the Over-The-Top (OTT) social media tax alongside opposition figures and activists, including Bobi Wine, Joel Ssenyonyi and singer A Pass.

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However, Mujuni said his decision to reduce his public activism came after years of pressure.

“I didn't choose any side. I burnt out. Right in front of cameras. I got intense PTSD. I gave my life to journalism at 15. I have fought the good fight of good governance for all those years,” Mujuni said.

He said he chose to focus on activities he could manage instead of remaining at the centre of every public debate.

“I chose to retreat. To study. To do the things I am good at. The things I can manage,” he said.

Mujuni also rejected suggestions that his reduced public presence meant he had abandoned the fight for better governance.

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“To choose a moment of fighting for press freedom and make it about me is absurd. I continue to urge those fighting to fight on. We all fight in different ways. For a better Uganda,” he said.

He added that those searching for him would find him building communities, supporting reader groups and engaging in spaces where he believes he can make an impact.

“If you’re looking for me, you will find me in building little communities; reader groups, think spaces. You will find me caring for my family. Taking a day at a time. Waking up. Staying still. Applying my influence where it can make impact,” he said.

Questions about Mujuni’s current position intensified after he appeared in photos at a meeting between Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and outgoing European Union Deputy Ambassador to Uganda Guillaume Chartrain at the Special Forces Command headquarters in Entebbe.

The appearance sparked debate among some online users who questioned whether he had shifted his political stance.