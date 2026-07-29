Kampala’s social scene gathers for another edition of The Big Meeting

The Singleton hosted another edition of The Big Meeting, bringing together Kampala’s food, music and lifestyle communities for an afternoon of cocktails, cuisine and entertainment

The Singleton hosted another edition of The Big Meeting at Thrones Bar & Lounge in Kampala.

Guests enjoyed whisky experiences, cocktail sessions, food pairings and live music.

Brand Manager Simon Lapyem said the event creates opportunities for connection and memorable experiences.

The monthly gathering continues to attract Kampala’s young professionals, creatives and lifestyle enthusiasts.

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The final Sunday of July saw Kampala’s lifestyle scene come together for another edition of The Big Meeting, a monthly experience by The Singleton that blends whisky, food and music.

Hosted at Thrones Bar & Lounge, the event turned the venue into a social hub where guests enjoyed brunch, cocktails, conversations and entertainment. The gathering allowed whisky enthusiasts, food lovers and music fans to explore The Singleton in a relaxed setting.

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Guests took part in cocktail-making sessions led by mixologists, sampled food pairings and interacted with other attendees before the afternoon shifted into an evening celebration.

The Singleton Brand Manager, Simon Lapyem, said the event has grown beyond a social gathering into a space where people connect and create shared experiences.

“The Big Meeting continues to reflect what The Singleton stands for, bringing people together over exceptional food, great music and unforgettable moments. Every edition gives our consumers a chance to experience the versatility of The Singleton in an authentic, social setting while creating lasting memories with friends, both old and new,” Lapyem said.

The event featured a mix of music genres, including soulful sounds, Afro-house, amapiano and Afrobeats, with Kampala DJs keeping guests entertained throughout the day.

Unlike traditional whisky events that focus mainly on formal tastings, The Big Meeting presents whisky as part of modern lifestyle culture by combining drinks, food, music and social interaction.

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The gathering attracted young professionals, creatives and lifestyle enthusiasts who shared meals, conversations and experiences in one space.