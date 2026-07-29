Uganda’s creatives look beyond solo success with Speedball Summer collaboration

The creatives say collaboration is key to growing Uganda’s creative economy

The creatives say collaboration is key to growing Uganda’s creative economy

Speedball and Josh SB are combining fashion and live orchestral music for Speedball Summer, an event they say reflects the growing potential of Uganda’s creative industry.

Speedball and Josh SB will combine fashion and orchestral music at Speedball Summer on August 1 at MoTIV in Bugolobi.

The creatives say collaboration is key to growing Uganda’s creative economy.

They believe events, music and fashion can contribute to tourism and create global opportunities for Uganda.

The “Made in Uganda” theme will headline the show as a statement of local creativity and ambition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For years, Uganda’s creative industry has been shaped by individual talent, with musicians, designers, photographers and filmmakers building careers through personal efforts. But creatives David Mulolo, known as Speedball, and Joshua Waiswa, popularly known as Josh SB, believe the next phase of growth will come through collaboration.

The two artists are joining forces for this year’s Speedball Summer, an event that will combine streetwear fashion with a live orchestral performance on Saturday, August 1 at MoTIV in Bugolobi.

The show aims to move away from traditional runway formats by presenting fashion alongside live music, creating an experience that blends different creative disciplines.

“We were tired of the same old fashion runways,” Mulolo said. “We wanted something new, so we decided to spice it up with live orchestra music. It’s all art, so why limit it to only one discipline?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Josh SB, whose Bar Symphony concerts combine classical music with modern culture, the partnership was a natural step.

“After creating a successful Bar Symphony experience, partnering with Speedball just felt right,” he said. “Their creative energy is as unique and edgy as mine. When we discussed the fashion show, the orchestra idea landed perfectly because it felt unique and disruptive.”

Beyond the event, the partnership highlights their belief that young Ugandans can achieve more by working together.

Mulolo said Speedball was created to address gaps in Uganda’s creative sector by showing what young people can build through fashion, events and original content.

“The gap we’ve been trying to fill is showing what young people can achieve together,” he said. “We’re raising the standard through the projects we create.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The creatives, however, say the industry still faces challenges. Mulolo believes mindset remains one of the biggest barriers, while Josh points to the need for stronger structures and systems.

“There aren’t enough hungry people who see what’s at stake,” Mulolo said. “What keeps me going is the fear of being average. I know too much not to be doing what I’m doing.”

Josh said creative businesses need proper organisation to grow.

“The biggest challenge building creative brands is structure and order,” he said. “Like any other business, you need systems. The magic lies in my team because they’re committed and operate within a clear structure.”

Both creatives believe Uganda’s events and entertainment sectors have the potential to contribute to tourism and economic growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Josh said global audiences are increasingly travelling for festivals, concerts and creative experiences, creating opportunities for countries that invest in the industry.

“People now travel across continents for festivals, concerts and creative experiences much more often than they do to see wildlife,” he said. “That’s why more economic focus needs to be placed on the events industry and its infrastructure.”

Mulolo said events such as Speedball Summer help promote Uganda’s image and inspire young people.

“They bring recognition to Uganda and show other young Ugandans what’s possible,” he said. “Whatever dreams you have, they can happen right here.”

The two creatives also believe collaboration is key to building sustainable creative businesses.

“Collaboration is the only way to scale,” Josh said. “You tap into everyone’s strengths instead of trying to do everything yourself.”

As they work with upcoming creatives, both say discipline and problem-solving are important qualities.

Mulolo encourages young artists to pay attention to detail and find ways to improve existing ideas.

Josh said talent alone cannot guarantee success.

“Talent alone is never enough,” he said. “It’s only the starting point. I look for people who are willing to go the extra mile and who have discipline and order.”

They also called for stronger cooperation between government and private companies to help Uganda’s creative sector compete internationally.

Mulolo wants national campaigns that bring together top creative talent, while Josh believes businesses need proper systems to attract investment.

“Government and the private sector are willing to support because they’ve seen the commercial value of the industry,” he said. “But no one wants to invest in businesses that lack systems, proper operations and measurable returns.”

The event has received support from Guinness Smooth through its “Make It Your Own” campaign, a partnership the creatives say matches their message of originality and self-expression.

At the centre of this year’s collection is the message “Made in Uganda”, which Speedball wants to present as more than a manufacturing label.

“This year, ‘Made in Uganda’ is our statement,” Mulolo said.

Josh said the message is about proving that Uganda can produce world-class creative work.

“We want people to leave believing Uganda is ready for the world stage, in output quality, collaboration and the ability to produce first-class creative experiences,” he said.

The collaboration is expected to continue beyond Speedball Summer, with Bar Symphony planning shows in Kenya, Zambia and Mauritius, while Speedball prepares creative clinics at universities to mentor young innovators.

For both artists, global ambitions begin with strengthening Uganda’s creative identity. They believe fashion, music, brands and businesses can work together to create experiences that compete internationally.