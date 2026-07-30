NTV Uganda will also initially return through its digital platforms

NTV Uganda will also initially return through its digital platforms

NTV, Monitor open today with online editions as army remains deployed at offices

NMG Uganda is resuming operations today with Daily Monitor and NTV returning through digital platforms, although security personnel remain at some offices after the month-long shutdown.

UCC cleared NMG Uganda to resume operations after receiving authorisation from President Museveni.

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Daily Monitor’s e-paper and online platforms will return first, followed by NTV digital services.

Security personnel remain deployed at some NMG facilities after the June 28 shutdown.

Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda is set to resume operations today, with Daily Monitor returning with its online platforms and e-paper edition as security personnel remain deployed at some of the media house’s offices.

The reopening follows clearance from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and authorisation from President Yoweri Museveni, according to communications from NMG’s majority shareholder, Taifa Group.

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In a July 29 letter addressed to NMG Uganda Managing Director Susan Nsibirwa, UCC Executive Director Nyombi Thembo said the regulator had received instructions from President Museveni allowing the reopening of the company’s operations.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have received instructions from H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda clearing re-opening of your businesses,” Mr Thembo wrote.

Taifa Group, through its subsidiary Taifa Limited, which holds a controlling stake in Nation Media Group, announced on Tuesday that NMG operations would resume following engagements involving government officials, the company’s management and shareholders.

The reopening comes one month after security forces raided NMG facilities, disrupting operations of Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, Spark TV, 93.3 KFM and 90.4 Dembe FM.

Digital platforms return first

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Daily Monitor readers are expected to access the newspaper’s remotely produced e-paper edition and online news updates from today.

NMG Uganda General Manager Editorial Allan Chekwech said the company would begin with digital platforms before restoring other services.

NTV Uganda will also initially return through its digital platforms, with its 7pm Akawungeezi news bulletin expected to resume online before the gradual restoration of conventional broadcasting.

The company said it would progressively reactivate other platforms, including Spark TV, 93.3 KFM and 90.4 Dembe FM, once technical and operational arrangements are completed.

NMG Chairman Joe Muganda said the media house would focus on rebuilding its presence and reconnecting with audiences, employees and commercial partners.

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“We welcome the opportunity to resume operations in Uganda and to reconnect with our audiences, employees, commercial partners and communities,” Mr Muganda said.

“Our immediate priority will be to restore our platforms responsibly, strengthen local content and provide Ugandans with credible, relevant and innovative journalism across print, broadcast and digital channels.”

Army presence remains at facilities

The reopening follows weeks of negotiations after NMG operations were disrupted shortly after midnight on June 28 when security personnel raided Daily Monitor’s Namuwongo offices and the Kampala Serena International Conference Centre, where NTV Uganda and Spark TV operate from.

The operation forced NTV Uganda and Spark TV off air and disrupted Daily Monitor’s print and digital operations, alongside the company’s radio stations.

Throughout the shutdown, access to the Namuwongo headquarters and Serena offices remained restricted, with journalists and other staff unable to freely access their workplaces.

By Wednesday evening, security personnel were still present at some of the facilities, raising questions over whether the withdrawal of troops would happen immediately as operations resume.

Month-long closure

The closure attracted criticism from media rights organisations and press freedom advocates, who called for authorities to safeguard independent journalism.

NMG, which operates Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, Spark TV, The EastAfrican, Ennyanda newspaper, Nation Courier and radio stations, described the reopening as an opportunity to restore its services.

Taifa Group Chairman Rostam Aziz thanked President Museveni and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for their role in engagements that led to the reopening.

“We are honoured by this decision and remain steadfast in our commitment to Uganda’s socio-economic development through responsible investment, long-term partnerships and sustainable value creation,” Mr Aziz said.

Taifa Group acquired a controlling 54.08 per cent stake in Nation Media Group earlier this year.