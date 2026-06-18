Advertisement

Gen Kainerugaba warns Ssemujju, Ssenyonyi as he shares Lukwago, Besigye prison photos

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 18:29 - 18 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Gen Muhoozi says Ssemujju and Ssenyonyi are next after Lukwago arrest
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has renewed pressure on opposition leaders by warning that Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and Joel Ssenyonyi could be arrested after the detention of Erias Lukwago.
Advertisement

  • Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and Joel Ssenyonyi could be arrested soon.

  • The CDF shared a photo showing Erias Lukwago and Dr Kizza Besigye in prison uniforms.

  • Lukwago was recently charged with misprision of treason and remanded to prison.

  • The remarks deepen an ongoing confrontation between Gen Kainerugaba and opposition leaders.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said that opposition politicians Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and Joel Ssenyonyi will be the next targets for arrest.

In a post on X on June 18, 2026, Gen Kainerugaba said, "Semujju and Joel will follow very soon."

The warning came as the CDF shared a picture showing former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye dressed in prison uniforms seated in front of plates of beans and posho.

Advertisement

This is the second time Gen Kainerugaba has publicly threatened action against Ssemujju Nganda, the former Kira Municipality MP and a leading member of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF).

His latest remarks follow the arrest and prosecution of Lukwago, who serves as PFF president and is one of Besigye's lawyers.

On June 17, 2026, Lukwago appeared before the Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court and was charged with misprision of treason, a charge linked to allegedly failing to report knowledge of a treason plot.

He denied the charge and was remanded to prison until June 23, 2026.

Advertisement

Neither Ssemujju Nganda nor Ssenyonyi had publicly responded to Gen Kainerugaba's latest remarks by press time.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Gen Kainerugaba moves to remove Ssenyonyi from LoP office
News
18.06.2026
Gen Kainerugaba moves to remove Ssenyonyi from LoP office
Gen Kainerugaba to Ssenyonyi: Don't compare me to Kony
News
18.06.2026
Gen Kainerugaba to Ssenyonyi: Don't compare me to Kony
Inside the Shs2.7 billion Bakaluba–Senga Acid lawsuit
Lifestyle
18.06.2026
Inside the Shs2.7 billion Bakaluba–Senga Acid lawsuit
Gen Kainerugaba warns Ssemujju, Ssenyonyi as he shares Lukwago, Besigye prison photos
News
18.06.2026
Gen Kainerugaba warns Ssemujju, Ssenyonyi as he shares Lukwago, Besigye prison photos
How to write LinkedIn messages that get responses
News
18.06.2026
How to write LinkedIn messages that get responses
Inside the skills, thrills and chills of Smirnoff’s Scratchmaster
Lifestyle
18.06.2026
Inside the skills, thrills and chills of Smirnoff’s Scratchmaster