Gen Kainerugaba warns Ssemujju, Ssenyonyi as he shares Lukwago, Besigye prison photos

Gen Muhoozi says Ssemujju and Ssenyonyi are next after Lukwago arrest

Gen Muhoozi says Ssemujju and Ssenyonyi are next after Lukwago arrest

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has renewed pressure on opposition leaders by warning that Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and Joel Ssenyonyi could be arrested after the detention of Erias Lukwago.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and Joel Ssenyonyi could be arrested soon.

The CDF shared a photo showing Erias Lukwago and Dr Kizza Besigye in prison uniforms.

Lukwago was recently charged with misprision of treason and remanded to prison.

The remarks deepen an ongoing confrontation between Gen Kainerugaba and opposition leaders.

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The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said that opposition politicians Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and Joel Ssenyonyi will be the next targets for arrest.

In a post on X on June 18, 2026, Gen Kainerugaba said, "Semujju and Joel will follow very soon."

The warning came as the CDF shared a picture showing former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye dressed in prison uniforms seated in front of plates of beans and posho.

They are finally together. pic.twitter.com/Xjc9qAjCDQ — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) June 18, 2026

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This is the second time Gen Kainerugaba has publicly threatened action against Ssemujju Nganda, the former Kira Municipality MP and a leading member of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF).

His latest remarks follow the arrest and prosecution of Lukwago, who serves as PFF president and is one of Besigye's lawyers.

On June 17, 2026, Lukwago appeared before the Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court and was charged with misprision of treason, a charge linked to allegedly failing to report knowledge of a treason plot.

He denied the charge and was remanded to prison until June 23, 2026.

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