Wakiso Dance Kids to bring ‘Kakalabanda’ school tale to stage

Produced by Batalo East and performed by Wakiso Dance Kids, the production draws its name and storyline from Kakalabanda, an old school tradition that became associated with hazing and frightening experiences in boarding schools in central Uganda.

Wakiso Dance Kids will take audiences into the mysterious world of school dormitories in a new dance production that blends traditional and urban dance with theatre.

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Titled Kakalabanda, the one-hour production will be staged at the National Theatre in Kampala on September 9, 2026, before moving to Kavumba Recreation Centre in Wakiso on September 12.

Both shows will run from 7:30pm to 8:40pm. Entry costs Shs 30,000.

Produced by Batalo East and performed by Wakiso Dance Kids, the production draws its name and storyline from Kakalabanda, an old school tradition that became associated with hazing and frightening experiences in boarding schools in central Uganda.

The phenomenon spread out in schools in central Uganda in the 1990s.

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Learners were attacked at night in their sleep; some claimed to see this ‘Kakalabanda’ passing through the dormitories in the form of a spiritual being.

Albert Mubiru, the productions director at Batalo East, said the group was founded by young artists in 2013 to combine traditional and contemporary forms of dance.

The Kakalabanda dance production is slated for September

“Batalo East was formed by young artists in 2013 who were produced in urban dance to showcase both traditional dance mixed with contemporary dance,” Mubiru said.

“Its aim was to show to the younger generation the importance of our traditional dance. Over time, we have fused in more elements such as recording, teaching this dance and incorporating theatre to tell all kinds of stories using this dance.”

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He said the evolution of the group paved the way for Kakalabanda.

“This is the story we are coming to tell through this dance production. It is going to be a one-hour performance done by these talented young dancers.”

Mubiru said the production will use dance and theatre to revisit the stories and fears that surrounded the tradition.

“This is something that has not been done before, and you should not miss it. It will be the production of the year. We have two shows, one at the National Theatre and another at Kavumba,” he said.

The production carries the theme, “A celebration of our culture, our stories, our future,” with Batalo East describing its approach as one where “tradition meets urban”.

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Hip-hop dance choreographer, visual artist and mentor Elvis “Levy” Elasu is choreographing the production.

Elasu said rehearsals with the young dancers have progressed well and promised a performance that explores a range of emotions and social themes.

“This is exciting to be working with these talented kids. Preparations are going on very smoothly and we can promise that it will be something fresh,” Elasu said.

He said the production would also use its school setting to explore wider challenges facing young people.

“As an artist who likes to address social issues, we are blending in so many other things. Lately we have heard of so many stories at schools, some learners are depressed to the point of taking their own lives; there are many unanswered questions about what is happening in schools,” he said.

“We shall take you through different emotions; it will be funny, terrifying, sad, everything is in the production.”

Wakiso Dance Kids founder David Mubiru said the collaboration with Batalo East fulfils a long-held ambition for the group.

“We are thrilled to be working with Batalo East. We are pleased for this opportunity because we had picked interest in their work. This is a dream come true,” Mubiru said.