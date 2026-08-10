Two arrested after buying phone stolen from murdered Villa captain David Owori

Police have arrested two suspected buyers of SC Villa captain David Owori’s stolen phone, bringing the number of suspects held over his murder to four.

Police have arrested two more people in connection with the murder of SC Villa captain David Owori after detectives traced his stolen mobile phone.

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Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said on Monday, August 10, 2026, that the latest arrests bring the number of suspects in custody to four.

Police believe the two new suspects bought Owori’s phone after it was stolen during the attack that led to his death.

“Last time we updated you on the arrest of two suspects following the murder of the SC Villa captain,” Rusoke said.

“Now we have traced the phone set of the deceased and during the process we arrested two more suspects whom we believe are the buyers of the stolen phone. At the moment we have four suspects and the number may increase.”

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Police have not released the suspects’ identities. Rusoke said detectives were closing in on those believed to have directly attacked the footballer.

“We are zeroing in on the last people who injured the victim which led to his death,” he said.

“Names will be provided later. Every person who was involved in this will be caught.”

Owori died on August 5 after an attack near his home in Makindye Division, Kampala.

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Police said passers-by found him unconscious following the attack and rushed him for treatment. He later died in hospital from the injuries he sustained.

Investigators believe robbery was behind the attack. Owori’s phone was among the items taken from him.

The stolen device later provided detectives with a key lead in the murder investigation. Police tracked the phone and arrested the first two suspects before extending the investigation to people believed to have handled it afterwards.

Rusoke warned the public against buying suspected stolen mobile phones, saying possession of property linked to a serious crime could draw buyers into a police investigation.

Late David Owori funeral

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“People who buy stolen phones also stand warned; we shall come after you,” he said.

“Do not be shocked when you buy a phone and get pulled into a murder case. Murder cases trace individuals involved prior, during and after the murder.”

Owori’s death shocked Uganda’s football community. He captained SC Villa and had also represented Uganda at international level.

The midfielder started his senior career at Vipers SC before playing abroad and later returning to Uganda. He was part of the SC Villa side that won the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League title, the club’s record-extending 17th league championship.