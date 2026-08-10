Photos: Ray G makes history at Kololo
Under the lights of Kololo Airstrip, Ray G delivered the biggest performance of his career. The King of the West has now officially stepped into his grandest era yet, following his historic showcase at the Kololo Airstrip in his biggest performance in Kampala to date.
From early on, the vast venue was filled with a sea of activity drawing thousands of music lovers from every corner of the country.
The milestone concert was a rich celebration of shared joy and pure togetherness with supporting acts including Truth 256 and a live orchestra band.
Roy Tumwizere, Brand Manager Core Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Waragi, highlighted the power of the moment,
"It’s been amazing to watch Ray G journey from a cherished regional voice to commanding Kololo. His music brings people together across all walks of life, and as Uganda Waragi, celebrating that spirit of togetherness and national pride alongside him on his biggest stage yet is all worth the good time we are having here today."
Ray G’s music has always been about belonging, pride, and the joy of coming together. That same spirit filled the night.
Fans sang along word-for-word, creating a massive, collective chorus that bridged region, language, and culture. The soulful songs and storytelling on stage proved that a regional icon can command the biggest stage in the nation.
As the cameras captured the crowds and moments of magic all night, it was undeniable that Ray G’s journey has united an entire country through the power of music. Here’s a look at how it went down: