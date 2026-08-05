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SC Villa captain David Owori in critical condition after attack by thugs

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 13:53 - 05 August 2026
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SC Villa captain David Owori
The 27-year-old footballer was hospitalised at Case Hospital, after being admitted in critical condition following an attack the previous evening.
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SC Villa and the football fraternity are calling for prayers for the club captain David Owori who was critically injured during an attack.

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Owori was attacked by unknown assailants near his home in Makindye, Kampala on Tuesday evening.

The 27-year-old footballer was rushed Case Hospital, where he remained in critical condition by Wednesday afternoon according to the club statement.

Initial reports had suggested that Owori was involved in a boda boda accident, but SC Villa spokesperson Asan Kasingye confirmed that the player was attacked by thugs.

The club asked fans and the football community to pray for Owori after he was rushed to hospital.

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Owori has been a key figure in Villa’s revival and played a central role in the club’s historic 2023/24 Uganda Premier League triumph, their first league title in two decades and a record-extending 17th championship.

Known for his versatility, discipline and tireless work rate, Owori could operate as a right-back, central midfielder or in wider attacking positions. His leadership qualities earned him the captain’s armband as he became one of the longest-serving members of the Jogoos squad.

He had recently extended his contract with SC Villa until January 2027 and was preparing to lead the club in the FUFA Super 8 competition.

Born on September 23, 1998, in Tororo, Owori started his football journey through Nsambya Young Stars Academy, Wembley Soccer Academy and Lukuli United before moving into senior football.

He began his professional career at Vipers SC between 2016 and 2018 before joining SC Villa for his first spell from 2018 to 2021. He later had short stints abroad with Spanish club Vélez CF and Sweden’s Utsiktens BK before returning to Villa in February 2023.

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Since his return, Owori became a vital part of the team, contributing goals and assists while helping guide younger players. His performances also earned him recognition at national level, including involvement in Uganda’s youth teams and consideration for senior national team selection.

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