Uganda Airlines expands network With Kigali, Accra flights

Uganda Airlines will start flights to Accra, Ghana, on October 27, 2026

Uganda Airlines will start flights to Accra, Ghana, on October 27, 2026

Uganda Airlines has announced new scheduled flights to Kigali, Rwanda, and Accra, Ghana, as the national carrier expands its regional operations.

Uganda Airlines will start flights to Accra, Ghana, on October 27, 2026.

The airline will operate four weekly flights on the Accra route.

Daily flights to Kigali, Rwanda, will begin on November 18, 2026.

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The carrier says the new routes will boost business, trade, tourism and investment links.

Uganda Airlines has announced new scheduled flights to Kigali, Rwanda, and Accra, Ghana, as the national carrier expands its regional network.

The airline said flights to Accra will begin on October 27, 2026, with four services every week, while flights to Kigali will start on November 18, 2026, with daily operations.

The announcement was made during a launch event held at Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Wednesday morning.

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Uganda Airlines said the new routes will create more opportunities for business, trade, tourism and investment.

“These destinations present significant opportunities in business, trade, tourism, and investment, key drivers of air transport demand,” the airline said in a statement posted on X.

The carrier added: “These new cities remain under-connected to much of Eastern and Southern Africa and are currently unserved by Uganda.”

The airline said connecting Entebbe to Kigali and Accra would improve access between East and West Africa and support regional economic links.

Uganda Airlines has in recent years expanded its international network as it seeks to increase passenger numbers and strengthen Entebbe International Airport as a regional aviation hub.

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The airline currently operates flights to several destinations in Africa and the Middle East, including Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Johannesburg, Dubai and Mumbai.