Manager Roger regrets ‘missed chance’ with Karole Kasita

Manager Roger and Karole Kasita turned heads after they were seen cozying up to each other on Lunkulu Island in Lake Victoria.

Music manager Roger Lubega, popularly known as Manager Roger, has suggested that he and singer Karole Kasita could have had a romantic connection if they did not belong to the same clan.

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The two turned heads after they were seen getting close while working on a music project on Lunkulu Island in Lake Victoria.

During their time together on the island, Kasita and Roger appeared comfortable in each other’s company, often hugging, smiling and sharing private conversations, moments that prompted questions about whether their relationship was more than friendship.

When asked by a journalist whether the two could be an item, Kasita appeared to dismiss the possibility.

Roger, however, hinted that circumstances had denied them a possible relationship, saying their shared clan totem stood in the way.

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"It' a miss; it's so unfortunate that we share the same totem," he said.

Music manager Roger Lubega, popularly known as Manager Roger with singer Karole Kasita

Kasita, known as the “Stage Goddess”, has previously opened up about her personal life, saying she is in a relationship but has no plans to get married.

She is also a mother to a young son, King, born in 2023, although she has kept the identity of his father private.

The singer has said she prefers focusing on her music career and motherhood, describing herself as someone who would rather be “someone’s woman” than a wife because of the expectations attached to marriage.

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"I think I will be a very good businesswoman when music is done, a good mother, and probably someone’s woman, but not a wife," she previously said.

Kasita has also spoken about friendships within the music industry, including her past closeness with singer Feffe Bussi, explaining that their relationship changed after they both entered new relationships.

Roger, meanwhile, has maintained a private personal life. He rose to prominence as the longtime manager of Spice Diana under Source Management before their professional relationship ended in 2025.

The pair, who worked together for nearly a decade, denied repeated rumours that they were romantically involved, insisting that their relationship was based on friendship and business.