V&A Sherry celebrates Uganda’s first Miss Universe crown

Mitchelle Daka became Uganda’s first Miss Universe queen after winning the inaugural competition in Kampala.

Mitchelle Daka became Uganda’s first Miss Universe queen after winning the inaugural competition in Kampala.

Mitchelle Daka has become Uganda’s first Miss Universe queen after winning the inaugural pageant, with V&A Sherry joining the celebrations at a grand finale in Kampala

Mitchelle Daka made history on August 1, 2026, after she was crowned Uganda’s first Miss Universe queen at the inaugural Miss Universe Uganda Grand Finale held at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

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The event brought together beauty queens, celebrities, creatives, business leaders and pageant supporters to witness a new chapter in Uganda’s pageantry journey.

V&A Sherry joined the celebrations with a cocktail experience that reflected its “Yours to Share” philosophy, welcoming guests with signature sangrias, sparkling cocktails and premium bottle serves throughout the evening.

The brand also recognised Daka with the Face of V&A award. She received Shs3 million, a bouquet of flowers, a V&A Sherry hamper and an opportunity to represent the brand during her reign.

V&A Brand Manager Roy Ronald Tumwizere said the partnership was about celebrating confidence, ambition and resilience among women.

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“The women we celebrated tonight remind us that confidence, ambition and resilience deserve to be recognised,” Roy said. “At V&A Sherry, we are proud to support platforms that inspire women to dream boldly. Every milestone becomes more meaningful when celebrated together, and that is the spirit behind our ‘Yours to Share’ philosophy.”

The black-tie event turned Imperial Royale Hotel into a fashion showcase, with contestants and guests dressed in elegant gowns and formal wear.

The audience was entertained by performances from Maurice Kirya, Lilian Mbabazi, Jiren Seyn, Tracy Melon, Minister Rachel K and Valentino Kabenge.

Daka walked away with Shs24 million, a Toyota Wish and other prizes from sponsors. She will now represent Uganda at the global Miss Universe competition.

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Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio was named first runner-up and will represent Uganda at Miss Africa, while Bridget Katungi will compete at Miss Face of Tourism. Sureya Umeima finished as third runner-up, and Jemima Mpoza will represent Uganda at Miss Face of Humanity in China.

Other winners included Daka, who won Face of V&A and Multimedia Queen, while Aremo took the People’s Choice and Wellness Queen awards. Nabuzaale Elina won Miss Personality, Teopista Aromach was named Super Model, and Jemima Mpoza won Face of NRG and Play It Loud.

Patience Mutesi and Joan Nabatanzi shared the Best Swimsuit award, Bridget Katungi won Miss Congeniality, and Faith Mugisha was named Miss Photogenic.