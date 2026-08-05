Anita Among returns to Parliament via Zoom

Anita Among joined the August 4 parliamentary sitting virtually but did not speak during proceedings.

Anita Among joined the August 4 parliamentary sitting virtually but did not speak during proceedings.

Anita Among returned to parliamentary proceedings through virtual attendance for the first time since the 12th Parliament began, amid ongoing investigations and questions over her political future.

Anita Among joined the August 4 parliamentary sitting virtually but did not speak during proceedings.

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Parliament confirmed that MPs can attend remotely, although approval is required for participation outside the Chamber.

Her attendance helps protect her parliamentary seat from possible loss due to prolonged absence.

Bukedea District Woman MP Anita Annet Among has returned to parliamentary proceedings for the first time since the 12th Parliament began its work, joining the August 4 sitting remotely.

Among, who served as Speaker of the 11th Parliament from March 2022 until May 2026, logged into the plenary session through a virtual platform. The sitting was chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

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Although she appeared alongside other legislators in video and photo grabs from the proceedings, Among did not speak or take part in the debate. Background details in the footage, including wall curtains near windows, suggested she joined from a private residence or an enclosed location.

Her attendance marked her first participation in plenary since the new Parliament started business. By then, the House had held 12 sittings, including the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the State of the Nation Address, and committee assignments, all of which she had missed.

Parliamentary officials said MPs are allowed to attend proceedings virtually under the Rules of Procedure. Acting Director of Communications and Public Affairs Grace Gidudu said Parliament shares a Zoom link that allows legislators to join remotely.

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Virtual proceedings were introduced during the ninth Parliament in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and later formalised. However, Rule 250(4) requires a Speaker’s approval for an MP to participate from outside the Chamber. It remains unclear whether Among received formal authorisation.

Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige declined to comment on the matter.

Among’s virtual attendance also carries significance for her parliamentary seat. Under Article 83(1)(d) of the Constitution and parliamentary rules, an MP who misses 15 sittings without written permission from the Speaker or a satisfactory explanation risks losing their seat.

Her appearance reduces the possibility of triggering the attendance-related provision as she continues to face scrutiny over investigations into alleged corruption and illicit enrichment.

Among’s absence from Parliament followed a dramatic shift in her political fortunes after she was returned unopposed as Bukedea Woman MP in the 2026 elections and took the oath of office on May 13, 2026.

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Days later, joint security and Inspectorate of Government investigations into allegations of corruption and illicit enrichment led to searches at her residences, including her Nakasero home, other properties and her former office. Authorities also impounded several high-value vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Among withdrew from the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament on May 17–18, saying the decision was intended to maintain unity within the National Resistance Movement.

Reports have since indicated that she has faced restricted movement since mid-May. She has not been charged in court, although several parliamentary staff linked to related investigations have been arrested and charged.