Advertisement

Asan Kasingye resigns as SC Villa spokesman over ‘disrespect’

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 11:50 - 06 March 2026
Asan Kasingye
Retired AIGP Asan Kasingye resigned as SC Villa Jogoo spokesman, saying he was treated with disrespect and was not given the chance to correct information he had shared.
Advertisement

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye has resigned as the spokesman of SC Villa Jogoo.

Advertisement

Kasingye announced his resignation in a post on X on March 6, 2026.

He said the decision followed what he described as disrespect from within the club.

Advertisement

“I HAVE OFFICIALLY RESIGNED AS @SCVillaJogoo SPOKESMAN. THIS IS DISRESPECTFUL. IF WHAT I WAS STATING WAS WRONG, YOU SHOULD HAVE HAD THE COURTESY OF TELLING ME TO CORRECT IT,” Kasingye wrote.

Last night, speaking as  SC Villas’s spokesman, Kasingye indicated that the nomination fee for presidency is Shs20 million and not Shs100 million.

Today, the club has released a statement stating its Shs100 million.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Vivo Energy hosts transport leaders on tour of Kampala fuel depot
News
06.03.2026
Vivo Energy hosts transport leaders on tour of Kampala fuel depot
Government launches social media drive to combat child labour, trafficking
News
06.03.2026
Government launches social media drive to combat child labour, trafficking
Asan Kasingye resigns as SC Villa spokesman over ‘disrespect’
Sports
06.03.2026
Asan Kasingye resigns as SC Villa spokesman over ‘disrespect’
Suspects targeting luxury cars’ side mirrors arrested in Kampala police operation
News
06.03.2026
Suspects targeting luxury cars’ side mirrors arrested in Kampala police operation
Controversy as Mbarara airport artistic impression resembles Chinese airport
News
06.03.2026
Controversy as Mbarara airport artistic impression resembles Chinese airport
Iran War: Museveni tells Middle East to learn from Uganda’s past mistakes
News
06.03.2026
Iran War: Museveni tells Middle East to learn from Uganda’s past mistakes