Asan Kasingye resigns as SC Villa spokesman over ‘disrespect’

Retired AIGP Asan Kasingye resigned as SC Villa Jogoo spokesman, saying he was treated with disrespect and was not given the chance to correct information he had shared.

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye has resigned as the spokesman of SC Villa Jogoo.

Kasingye announced his resignation in a post on X on March 6, 2026.

He said the decision followed what he described as disrespect from within the club.

“I HAVE OFFICIALLY RESIGNED AS @SCVillaJogoo SPOKESMAN. THIS IS DISRESPECTFUL. IF WHAT I WAS STATING WAS WRONG, YOU SHOULD HAVE HAD THE COURTESY OF TELLING ME TO CORRECT IT,” Kasingye wrote.

Last night, speaking as SC Villas’s spokesman, Kasingye indicated that the nomination fee for presidency is Shs20 million and not Shs100 million.