Talent Africa Group expands into Kenya with Nairobi launch
Talent Africa Group (TAG), one of Uganda’s leading entertainment and events companies, has officially launched its operations in Kenya
The launch was celebrated with an exclusive rooftop networking sundowner in Nairobi, bringing together influential figures from across the East African entertainment and creative industries.
Among those in attendance were Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka, Kenyan music legend Nameless, Savara of the award-winning group Sauti Sol, media personality Azeezah Hashim, entertainment figure Dan Papa, and Frasha of the Kenyan hip-hop duo P Unit, alongside other artists, creatives and partners from across the region.
Founded by CEO and Executive Producer Aly Allibhai, Talent Africa Group has built a strong reputation over the past decade as a major player in live entertainment, event production, talent management and experiential marketing across Africa.
The company has organised and produced some of the region’s most prominent concerts, festivals and corporate events, working with leading brands and international artists.
Through its Kenyan branch, TAG plans to deliver a comprehensive range of services including live event production, artist and talent management, brand activations, experiential marketing campaigns and large-scale festival organisation.
According to the company, expanding into Kenya reflects both the country’s vibrant entertainment sector and its strategic role as a regional hub for music, media and creative enterprise.
Industry players at the launch welcomed the move, saying deeper collaboration between artists, promoters and creatives across East Africa could unlock new opportunities for talent development and cross-border cultural exchange.