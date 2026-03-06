International Women's Day is celebrated all over the world every March 8th.

IWD is a special day dedicated to honouring women's achievements and pushing for greater equality.

It is more than just a date on the calendar; it's a global day of recognition, celebration, and advocacy for women's rights and equality.

10 interesting facts about International Women's Day

Knowing these facts can help you appreciate the day even more and inspire you to take part in the celebrations and actions that make a difference.

Here are ten interesting facts about this important day that you might not know:

1. It started over 100 years ago

International Women's Day has been around for more than a century! The first celebration took place in 1911, inspired by women's rights movements in America and Europe.

2. Different colours symbolise different things

The colours purple, green, and white are often associated with International Women's Day. Purple stands for justice and dignity, green symbolises hope, and white represents purity. These colours were originally used by the Women's Social and Political Union in the UK in 1908.

3. It's an official holiday in some countries

In some places around the world, International Women's Day is an official holiday. Countries like Russia, Vietnam, and Uganda give people the day off to celebrate.

4. The United Nations got involved in 1975

The United Nations started celebrating International Women's Day in 1975, which helped spread awareness of the day and its importance worldwide.

5. Each year has a theme

Every year, there's a new theme for International Women's Day. These themes focus on different issues related to women's rights and empowerment. For example, "Choose to Challenge" was the theme in 2021. The campaign theme for 2024 is 'Inspire Inclusion.' "When we inspire others to understand and value women's inclusion, we forge a better world," states the IDW website.

6. It's a day for advocacy and action

While it's great to celebrate women's achievements, International Women's Day is also about advocating for gender equality and taking action against gender-based issues that women face around the world.

7. Men are encouraged to celebrate too

International Women's Day isn't just for women; it's a day for everyone, regardless of gender, to support the push for equality. Men are encouraged to participate and show their support for the women in their lives and communities.

8. Flowers are a common gift

In some countries, it's traditional to give women flowers on International Women's Day. This gesture is a way of showing respect and appreciation for the women in one's life.

9. It's grown beyond just a day

The celebration of women's achievements and the fight for equality have grown beyond just one day. March is now often recognised as Women's History Month in some countries, offering even more opportunities to learn about and advocate for women's rights.

10. It's celebrated in creative ways

People around the world celebrate International Women's Day in various creative ways, from marches and protests to art exhibitions, conferences, and social media campaigns. These celebrations reflect the diverse and dynamic ways people choose to support women's rights.