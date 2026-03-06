US announces more visa sanctions on senior Rwandan officials over DRC conflict

Rubio said Washington expects all parties to respect the Washington Accords and take steps to restore stability in the region

The United States has announced visa restrictions against several senior Rwandan officials, accusing them of fuelling instability in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement issued on March 6, 2026, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the sanctions target individuals Washington believes are responsible for worsening the conflict in the Great Lakes region.

“The Department of State will impose visa restrictions on several senior Rwandan officials for fueling instability in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC),” Rubio said.

He added that the officials are accused of supporting the M23 rebel group and violating the Washington Accords aimed at restoring peace in eastern Congo.

“By continuing to support M23 and violating the Washington Accords, these individuals are driving violence and undermining the stability of the entire Great Lakes Region,” Rubio said.

The new restrictions mean the targeted individuals will be barred from entering the United States. Some family members may also fall under the sanctions.

The policy was announced under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the Secretary of State to deny entry to individuals whose presence could harm US foreign policy interests.

Rubio said Washington expects all parties to respect the Washington Accords and take steps to restore stability in the region.

“The United States expects all parties to the Washington Accords to fully implement their commitments, including by the DRC immediately neutralizing the FDLR armed group and its associated groups and Rwanda withdrawing its troops and military equipment from the DRC,” Rubio said.

He warned that individuals believed to be responsible for undermining peace in the Great Lakes region will face consequences.

The announcement adds to a series of sanctions imposed by Western countries over the conflict in eastern Congo, where the Congolese government and several international actors accuse the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) of backing the M23 rebel group.

Rwanda has repeatedly denied the accusations. Kigali says its security concerns stem from the presence of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), an armed group linked to perpetrators of the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Tensions between Rwanda and the DRC have remained high in recent years as fighting between Congolese forces and M23 rebels continues to displace civilians and destabilise the mineral-rich eastern provinces.