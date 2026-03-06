Speaker Among hosted breakfast meeting at the Parliament of Uganda

Women’s Day: New female MPs charged to legislate for women, girl child cause

Speaker Among said women MPs of the 12th Parliament must use their legislative mandate to address persistent gender inequalities affecting women and girls.

Anita Annet Among, the Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament, has challenged female legislators in the incoming 12th Parliament to prioritise laws and policies that improve the welfare of women and the girl child across the country.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting hosted for women legislators and parliamentary staff at the Parliament of Uganda in Kampala, Among said women leaders must use their legislative mandate to address persistent gender inequalities affecting women and girls.

The event was organised ahead of the national celebrations for International Women’s Day 2026, which will be commemorated at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Call for united action among women legislators

Among congratulated the women who were elected to the 12th Parliament while encouraging those who lost their seats to continue serving the country in other capacities.

She thanked women Members of Parliament from the 11th Parliament for what she described as their contribution to the Legislature’s performance, urging the incoming lawmakers to maintain unity and cooperation in advancing women’s causes.

“When we work together, nothing can defeat us,” Among said, calling on women legislators to remain focused on improving the lives of women and girls.

She noted that women make up more than half of Uganda’s population, noting that empowering women is directly linked to national development.

Persistent gender inequalities

Despite women forming a majority of the population, Among noted that many still lag behind in key socio-economic indicators such as employment, financial inclusion, literacy levels and access to justice.

She mentioned challenges including domestic violence, harmful cultural practices such as female genital mutilation and the continued denial of women’s land ownership and inheritance rights in some communities.

According to statistics cited in her address, about 56 per cent of women aged between 15 and 49 have experienced physical violence, while 22 per cent have suffered sexual violence.

The Speaker also pointed to progress and remaining challenges in maternal health, noting that Uganda’s maternal mortality rate has reduced from 336 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2016 to about 170, but called for further efforts to bring the figure below 100 in the medium term and under 50 within five years.

“Women should not die while blessing the world with new life,” she said.

Push for menstrual hygiene support

Among also raised concern about menstrual hygiene challenges affecting school-going girls.

She said more than 1.2 million girls aged 12–18 lack access to sanitary products, water and private sanitation facilities, resulting in frequent school absenteeism.

According to her, between 50 and 70 per cent of schoolgirls resort to unhygienic materials such as rags, soil or banana fibres during menstruation, exposing them to infections and stigma.

To address the issue, the Speaker urged the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to consider tax incentives for local manufacturers of reusable sanitary pads in the 2026/27 financial year.

She said Parliament would support such measures to ensure mass production and affordability of sanitary products for girls across the country.

Strengthening government programmes for women

Among also highlighted several government programmes aimed at empowering women, including the Universal Primary Education, Universal Secondary Education, the Parish Development Model, Emyooga, the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme and the GROW Project.

She urged legislators to ensure that these initiatives incorporate specific quotas for women groups during budget appropriations to promote inclusive development.

Among also pledged to make the parliamentary women’s breakfast an annual event on the Legislature’s calendar to reinforce commitment towards gender-responsive governance.

“As women leaders, we are duty bound to improve the socio-economic status of women and girls because empowerment begins with opportunity,” she said.