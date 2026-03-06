Motorists warned of diversions as works begin on Namugongo–Misindye–Seeta road

The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced that maintenance works on the 6km Namugongo–Misindye–Seeta road in Mukono district will start on March 12, 2026 and may last up to 12 months, with possible traffic diversions during construction.

In a public notice dated March 6, 2026, the ministry said works on the 6-kilometre road will start on March 12, 2026 and will last for a period not exceeding 12 months.

The ministry said the road is an important route that connects several busy areas to the Kampala–Jinja highway.

“The Ministry of Works and Transport wishes to inform the general public that periodic maintenance works on the 6km Namugongo–Misindye–Seeta Road in Mukono District will kick off on Thursday, March 12, 2026, for a period not exceeding twelve months,” the statement reads.

The road links Kireka, Kyaliwajjala, Ssonde, Misindye and Seeta, which support both local and regional traffic.

According to the ministry, the road has deteriorated due to heavy traffic, heavy loads and drainage problems.

The ministry said this has caused reduced riding comfort, higher risk of vehicle damage and safety concerns for motorists.

The works will include reconstruction of damaged shoulders, laying of asphalt on the carriageway and shoulders, improvement of drainage systems and installation of road furniture.

Authorities will also install road markings and signage and implement traffic management measures to guide motorists during the works.

The ministry warned that traffic may be disrupted during construction.

“During construction, traffic may be temporarily diverted or interrupted,” the statement says.

Motorists have been advised to follow traffic instructions and use designated diversion routes where necessary.

The ministry said alternative routes may include Bajjjo, Namutwe and Bukeerere roads.

“We regret any temporary inconvenience that may arise,” the notice adds.

The notice was signed by Bageya Waiswa, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Works and Transport.

