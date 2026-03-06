The launch of Islamic insurance shows that Uganda’s Islamic finance sector is slowly expanding

Islamic banking and insurance in Uganda: What you need to know

Uganda has launched its first Islamic insurance firm through Salaam Bank’s Tamini General Insurance, introducing a new interest-free financial model that could expand inclusion and attract global Islamic finance investment.

Uganda has entered a new phase in financial services after Salaam Bank Uganda, through its subsidiary Tamini General Insurance, launched the country’s first Islamic insurance firm.

The launch introduces a form of insurance based on Islamic financial principles. This model avoids interest and focuses on shared risk and mutual support.

For many Ugandans, the development opens a new option in banking and insurance. It also strengthens efforts to make financial services more inclusive.

Below is what this means for Uganda and how the system works.

What Islamic insurance means

Islamic insurance is commonly called Takaful.

It works differently from traditional insurance. Members contribute money into a shared pool. The pool helps any member who suffers a loss.

The system avoids three things that Islamic law does not allow. These include interest, excessive uncertainty and gambling.

In simple terms, members support each other rather than transferring risk to a company.

For example, if someone’s business is destroyed by fire, compensation comes from the shared pool created by members.

The company only manages the pool and receives a management fee.

This approach makes the system closer to community support than conventional insurance.

The rise of Islamic banking in Uganda

Uganda has been preparing for Islamic banking for several years.

In 2016, parliament amended the Financial Institutions Act to allow Islamic banking in the country. The law created a legal framework for banks to offer services that follow Islamic principles.

The Bank of Uganda then developed regulations to guide the sector.

Salaam Bank Uganda later became the first fully licensed Islamic bank in the country. It offers financial services that do not involve interest.

Instead of charging interest on loans, Islamic banks use profit-sharing models.

For example, a bank may help a customer buy a house and then sell it to them at an agreed profit. Payments are made over time.

This system replaces traditional interest-based lending.

How Islamic banking works

Islamic banking follows rules derived from Sharia law, which guides financial behaviour for Muslims.

The main principle is that money should not generate money on its own.

Instead, profit must come from real economic activity.

There are several common models.

One is Murabaha, where the bank buys an asset and sells it to the customer at a profit.

Another is Mudaraba, where the bank provides capital and the customer runs the business. Profits are shared according to an agreement.

There is also Musharaka, where both the bank and customer invest in a project and share profits and losses.

These models encourage partnership rather than debt.

Why it matters for Uganda

Islamic finance can help expand financial inclusion.

Many Muslims avoid traditional banking because it involves interest. Islamic banking allows them to access financial services that follow their beliefs.

Uganda has a Muslim population estimated at about 14 per cent of the population. This represents a large potential market.

Islamic finance may also attract investors from countries where this system is common, such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia.

Globally, the Islamic finance industry is worth more than $3 trillion.

The introduction of Islamic insurance and banking could therefore open new investment opportunities for Uganda.

How Ugandans should approach Islamic finance

Islamic banking is not only for Muslims.

Anyone can use these services if they prefer the model.

However, Ugandans should first understand how the system works.

Customers should ask questions about profit-sharing terms, fees and risks before signing agreements.

Financial experts also advise comparing Islamic products with conventional banking services.

This helps customers choose what best suits their needs.

As the sector grows, the Bank of Uganda will continue to regulate it to protect consumers.

What could happen next

The launch of Islamic insurance shows that Uganda’s Islamic finance sector is slowly expanding.

More banks may begin offering similar services in the future.

If the sector grows, Uganda could become a regional hub for Islamic finance in East Africa.