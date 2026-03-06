Advertisement

Ticket prices announced for Roots & Vibes Afro-Caribbean concert in Kampala

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 13:32 - 06 March 2026
Abeeka Band are headlining the Roots & Vibes Concert
The organisers say the concert will combine live music, cultural storytelling and immersive stage production to create a distinctive Afro-Caribbean celebration aimed at music lovers and cultural enthusiasts.
Organisers have unveiled ticket prices for the upcoming Roots & Vibes Concert, a new Afro-Caribbean themed musical experience set to take place in Kampala on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

The event is being organised by Talent Africa Group in partnership with Abeeka Band, who will headline the show. According to the organisers, ordinary tickets will cost UGX 50,000, while VIP tables are priced at UGX 3,000,000, offering guests a premium concert experience.

A celebration of Afro-Caribbean rhythms

The Roots & Vibes Concert is designed to showcase a fusion of musical styles including reggae, soca, Afro-roots and dancehall. Organisers say the concept is intended to deliver an energetic yet intimate concert experience while highlighting the cultural connections between African and Caribbean music.

By blending these genres into one showcase, the event aims to create what promoters describe as a “high-impact” live music experience centred on rhythm, culture and connection.

Beyond entertainment, the concert is also part of broader efforts to position Kampala as a destination for globally relevant cultural experiences and innovative live performances.

Abeeka Band

Abeeka Band to headline

The concert will be headlined by Abeeka Band, a five-member East African boy band known for its energetic stage performances and vibrant sound.

The group consists of Pages, Kevin, Michael, Producer Allan and Dr. Tre, whose music blends Afro-pop, R&B and contemporary rhythms. The band has built a strong following among young audiences and music enthusiasts across the region.

Organisers say their energetic stage presence and versatility make them the ideal act to lead an Afro-Caribbean themed musical showcase.

According to Talent Africa Group, the concert has been carefully curated as a performance-led event focused on musical excellence and immersive atmosphere.

The organisers expect the event to attract a diverse audience from across the region, including music lovers, creatives and cultural enthusiasts.

Ticket purchase details and sales platforms will be announced in the coming days, with fans encouraged to follow the organisers’ official channels for updates.

The concert is expected to further strengthen Kampala’s reputation as a rising hub for creative entertainment and international-style music events.

