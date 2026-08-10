Afro Exchange to add cultural flair to 2026 Uganda Open Golf Championship

The 2026 Uganda Open will run from August 13 to September 5 at Uganda Golf Club after securing a Shs 650 million sponsorship and execution package from Johnnie Walker Uganda.

The Uganda Open will run from August 13 to September 5, 2026, at Uganda Golf Club.

Johnnie Walker Uganda has committed a Shs 650 million sponsorship and execution package.

The championship will feature ladies, seniors, amateurs and professional golfers.

Players from Uganda, East Africa and other parts of Africa are expected to compete

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The Uganda Golf Union has launched the 2026 Johnnie Walker Uganda Open Golf Championship, with a Shs 650 million sponsorship and execution package from Johnnie Walker Uganda.

The tournament will run from August 13 to September 5, 2026, at Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

It will feature professional, amateur, senior and female golfers from Uganda, East Africa and other parts of the continent.

The championship will begin with the Ladies Open from August 13 to 15. The event is recognised under the World Amateur Golf Ranking and is expected to attract leading female golfers from the region.

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The Seniors Open will follow from August 21 to 22, while the Amateur Open will run from August 25 to 28.

The championship will conclude with the Professionals Open from September 2 to 5, where leading golfers will compete for the 2026 title.

Johnnie Walker East Africa Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda said the sponsorship would also support activities away from the course.

“Johnnie Walker has always been about progress, ambition and celebrating those who continue to move themselves and their communities forward. The Uganda Open is a powerful expression of that spirit. It brings together talent, ambition and connection through a sport that continues to grow across the continent. Through our partnership, we are looking to elevate the experience around the tournament, creating moments that extend beyond the course and bring golf into conversation with the culture, creativity and contemporary lifestyle of Africa,” Kyokunda said.

The brand plans to stage its Afro Exchange Experience around the 19th hole, bringing together music, fashion and art during the championship.

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Uganda Breweries Limited will also provide products from its beer portfolio during the tournament.

UBL Commercial Director Edward Kimathi said the company sees the Uganda Open as a platform that supports both sport and wider community engagement.

“At Uganda Breweries, we believe the strongest partnerships are those that create value beyond the sponsorship itself. Our continued investment in the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open is about supporting a platform that brings together talent, ambition and opportunity, while creating an experience that Ugandans and visitors can connect with. Through the Shs 650 million sponsorship and execution package, we are proud to support both the championship and the experiences around it, as we continue to invest in platforms that showcase Ugandan excellence and bring people together,” Kimathi said.

Uganda Golf Union president Jackson Were said the championship remains important to the development of golf in the country and the region.

“The Uganda Open continues to hold an important place in the history and development of golf in Uganda and the region. It provides an important platform for golfers at different stages of their careers to compete, connect and grow. We are proud to welcome players from across East Africa and the continent and look forward to another successful championship that will showcase the quality of golf Uganda has to offer,” Were said.

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Tournament director and Uganda Golf Union vice-president Paul Charles Rukundo said organisers expect strong participation across all categories.

“Registration is already open and we have already received entries from golfers from different countries. This year, we are also looking at the tournament as an opportunity to show what is possible when strong competition is matched by a strong experience. We want players and spectators to leave with a greater appreciation of the tournament, the sport and the standard of golf that Uganda can deliver,” Rukundo said.

Absa Bank will also return as sponsor of the Pro-Am event, which takes place before the Professionals Open.

Absa Bank Head of Client and Digital Marketing Billy Bisanga said winners of the Pro-Am will again get exposure at the Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi.