10-year-old Ntinda pupil disappears after leaving home to collect book

Police are examining CCTV footage as they search for 10-year-old Dan Nelson Munyaneza, who disappeared after leaving his Kulambiro home to collect a book from a friend on July 26

Dan Nelson Munyaneza, 10, has been missing since July 26, 2026.

He left his Kulambiro home after telling his mother he was going to collect a book from a friend.

Police have interviewed witnesses and are pursuing footage from private CCTV cameras.

Police have asked anyone with information about the pupil's whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

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Police in Kampala are searching for a 10-year-old pupil who disappeared after leaving his home to collect a book from a friend.

Dan Nelson Munyaneza, a pupil at Kalinabiri Primary School in Kigoowa-Ntinda, went missing on July 26, 2026.

According to Kira Road Police Division, Munyaneza left his family home in Kulambiro Zone, Nakawa Division, at about 8am.

Police said the boy had asked his mother for permission to visit a friend and collect a book. He did not return home.

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His family and neighbours searched for him but failed to find him. The family then reported the disappearance to police.

Police have since opened investigations and recorded statements from witnesses.

. @Lukowoyesigyire "Kira Road Police Division is appealing to the public for assistance in tracing Munyaneza Dan Nelson, a 10-year-old pupil of Kalinabiri Primary School, Kigoowa-Ntinda, who went missing on 26th July 2026.



It is alleged that at around 8:00am on that day, Dan… pic.twitter.com/sVU8SkgxhU — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) August 10, 2026

Detectives are also seeking CCTV footage from private cameras in the area in an attempt to establish Munyaneza's movements after he left home.

Police have circulated a tracing notice as the search continues.

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Authorities have asked anyone who may have seen Munyaneza or knows where he could be to report to the nearest police station or contact police on 0740 441 520.