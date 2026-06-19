Ssemujju leaves Uganda

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has travelled to Mecca as Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's threats against opposition leaders continue to stir debate.

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda revealed that he travelled to Mecca.

His travel comes amid threats from Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba that he and Joel Ssenyonyi would be next after Erias Lukwago.

Lukwago was charged with misprision of treason and remanded to Luzira until June 23, 2026.

Some social media users linked Ssemujju Nganda's travel to the threats, though the trip may have been planned earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda is in Mecca, the holiest city in Islam and the birthplace of Prophet Muhammad.

Ssemujju Nganda revealed the travel in a post on X while congratulating former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago after he was taken to court following his arrest.

"I want to welcome back my brother @EriasLukwago from @mkainerugaba captivity. I missed his court appearance yesterday because I was travelling to Mecca. Allah will intervene in these matters like He has done before," Ssemujju Nganda posted on X.

"Late Hajji Aziizi Kasujja was detained by Idi Amin in Mbuya military barracks. Kasujja's friends in the military told him, he was safer in prison. Can you imagine we are happy that Lukwago is in Luzira and not with Muhoozi!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

His travel comes amid threats by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba that Ssemujju Nganda and Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi would be next after Lukwago.

In a post on X on June 18, 2026, Gen Kainerugaba said, "Semujju and Joel will follow very soon."

The warning came as the CDF shared an AI-generated picture showing Lukwago and veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye dressed in prison uniforms and seated before plates of beans and posho.

It was the second time Gen Kainerugaba had publicly threatened action against Ssemujju Nganda, a former Kira Municipality MP and a leading member of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF).

The remarks followed the arrest and prosecution of Lukwago, who serves as PFF president and is one of Besigye's lawyers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On June 17, 2026, Lukwago appeared before the Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court and was charged with misprision of treason, a charge linked to allegedly failing to report knowledge of a treason plot.

He denied the charge and was remanded to prison until June 23, 2026.

Some social media users have linked Ssemujju Nganda's travel to Gen Kainerugaba's threats.

"When they told you , you are next you run off to Mecca??

Guy you are a coward 🤣🤣🤣" one user commented on his post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others criticised him for leaving the country while his colleague faces court.

"Is travelling to Mecca more important than helping your own brother in need choosing to leave a living person behind while pursuing spiritual duties?" another commenter said.