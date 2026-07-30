Uganda to crown first Miss Universe queen in historic pageant finale

The winner will become Uganda’s first representative at the Miss Universe global contest

The winner will become Uganda’s first representative at the Miss Universe global contest

Uganda is set to crown its first Miss Universe Uganda queen on August 1, 2026, with the winner becoming the country’s debut representative at the global pageant.

Uganda will hold its first Miss Universe Uganda finale at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on August 1, 2026.

Fifteen finalists remain in contention after 25 contestants entered the inaugural competition.

The winner will become Uganda’s first representative at the Miss Universe global contest.

Organisers and sponsors say the pageant aims to promote women’s leadership, confidence and community impact.

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Uganda will crown its first Miss Universe Uganda queen on August 1, 2026, as the country’s inaugural pageant concludes with a grand finale at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

The winner will make history as Uganda’s first representative at the Miss Universe competition, one of the world’s biggest international pageants.

The competition, which started in May, attracted young women from across the country who took part in confidence-building sessions, leadership training and personal development programmes.

Only 15 contestants remain from the original 25 who entered the competition. One of them will be crowned Uganda’s first Miss Universe Uganda and will carry the country’s culture, identity and aspirations to the global stage.

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The pageant is supported by V&A Sherry, a Uganda Breweries Limited brand that said the partnership aligns with its efforts to promote women’s empowerment.

“As V&A Sherry, we are proud to stand behind this historic finale and celebrate the young women who have the ambition and the confidence to dream beyond boundaries. We chose to partner with this platform because of how it celebrates women who are writing their own stories, lifting others through leadership, and showing that confidence is built through purpose and perseverance,” said Roy Ronald Tumwizere, Brand Manager for V&A Sherry at Uganda Breweries Limited.

Organisers said the event is not only about beauty but also about leadership, resilience and self-belief. They said the competition gives young women a platform to share their stories, embrace their individuality and contribute to their communities.

The grand finale will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 6:00pm. Guests have been encouraged to attend in black-tie attire.