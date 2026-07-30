Ugandan students build AI Tools to break language, work barriers with Japan

Akademia President Gen Suzuki giving an update on the project

Akademia President Gen Suzuki giving an update on the project

Ugandan university students have developed a suite of artificial intelligence tools through the AI-POD platform to help businesses overcome language, recruitment and collaboration challenges between Uganda and Japan.

Ugandan students developed six AI-powered solutions under the AI-POD internship with Japan’s Akademia.

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The tools include AI translation, recruitment, language learning, virtual communication and workplace reporting systems.

The project connected 38 students from Makerere University, IUEA and UICT with Japanese technology experts.

Stakeholders say the platform could create global job opportunities and position Uganda as an AI innovation hub.

A group of Ugandan students have developed artificial intelligence tools that could help connect local technology talent to global markets, particularly Japan, through a new offshore software development platform.

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The students built the solutions under the AI-POD (AI-Powered Overseas Delivery) internship project, a collaboration between Ugandan workforce company Maarifasasa Limited and Japan’s Akademia Co., Ltd.

The programme, supported by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), brought together 38 students from Makerere University, the International University of East Africa (IUEA) and Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology (UICT).

The students worked for about three months in six groups to develop AI-powered solutions aimed at solving challenges faced by businesses working across borders.

Akademia President Gen Suzuki said the programme was initially designed for 12 students but expanded after the Japanese team identified strong talent among Ugandan youth.

He said the AI-POD platform was created to provide tools that can support individuals, government agencies and private organisations while creating new opportunities for Uganda’s economy.

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“We are pleased to have started on this journey to create a new platform for AI business which we dubbed the AI enhanced Platform for offshore Development,” he said.

The platform uses artificial intelligence to address one of the biggest challenges affecting Uganda-Japan business relations — language differences.

Through the AI Translation Checker, students developed a system that can detect and correct translation errors while allowing users to communicate in different languages.

One of the student developers, Swaleh Sebabe, said the tool can translate Ugandan languages into Japanese and other major global languages.

“Our system offers the ability to translate Ugandan languages into Japanese and all other major world languages,” Sebabe said.

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He said the system allows users to communicate in their local languages while the recipient receives the message in their preferred language through text or audio.

The students also developed an AI Daily Report System to help bridge cultural differences in workplace reporting.

The tool can conduct interviews, analyse daily activities and generate reports for foreign clients, a feature designed to support Japanese companies that require regular work updates.

Another group created AI Avatar technology, which uses 3D avatars, voice interaction, facial expressions and gestures to provide more human-like communication with AI systems.

The AI-World platform allows users to interact in virtual spaces where humans and AI can meet, communicate, recruit and negotiate.

The students also developed AI-DOJO, a language learning platform where AI acts as a conversation partner to help users improve international communication skills.

The AI-Recruiter tool uses artificial intelligence to conduct recruitment interviews, analyse candidates and match them with employer requirements.

Suzuki said Uganda was selected for the project because of its young population, creativity and willingness to learn.

“Uganda has great talent and they are intelligent, creative and eager to learn,” he said.

He contrasted Uganda’s youthful population with Japan’s ageing workforce, saying the difference creates an opportunity for Uganda to supply technology talent to Japanese companies.

Uganda’s Ministry of ICT and National Guidance welcomed the project, saying it demonstrates how international partnerships can turn local talent into global solutions.

Carol Kagezi, who represented the ministry and the National ICT Innovation Hub, said Uganda’s biggest digital resource was its people.

“Technology alone does not transform nations. It is people with the skills, curiosity and courage to innovate who drive transformation,” she said.

She said the solutions developed by the students could grow into businesses, create jobs and position Uganda as a contributor to the global AI economy.

Dr Joseph Balikuddembe, the Dean of the School of Computing and Informatics Technology at Makerere University, said the programme supports efforts to align university training with industry needs.

“Education can only be useful when you are able to get gainful employment after school,” he said.

He said offshore software development is a growing market and the internship exposes students to international teamwork and new opportunities.

Maarifasasa founder and CEO Robert Bob Okello said Uganda must move from discussing talent potential to building systems that connect young developers with global opportunities.

He said Japan alone faces a shortage of IT professionals, creating an opportunity for Ugandan developers if they can combine technical skills with reliability and strong communication.

“Talent in Uganda has never been the problem. It is here — passionate, capable and ready. What was missing was the system that organises it, vouches for it and delivers it to global standards,” Okello said.