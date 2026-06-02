MPs reportedly insist on First Lady Janet physical attendance of vetting committee

Mrs Museveni was supposed to be among the first ministers to be vetted on Monday morning, with her slot at 10 am, but committee members reportedly objected to the Zoo arrangement

Members of parliament who sit on its Appointments Committee have reportedly rejected a request to vet First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni virtually through video link.

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The committee, yesterday, Monday started vetting ministers who were proposed by President Yoweri Museveni, last week

Mrs Museveni was supposed to be among the first ministers to be vetted on Monday morning, with her slot at 10 am.

Former Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, claimed Tuesday morning that committee members objected to the arrangement despite attempts by Speaker Jacob Oulanyah Oboth-Oboth to persuade them.

“Hon Janet Kataha Museveni once again requested to be vetted on zoom but committee members objected. Speaker Oboth-Oboth tried twice to persuade members but failed,” the former MP

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The former MP said the committee was expected to try again today to have the first lady vetted,

“We are waiting to see what happens today; whether they are once again willing to bend the rules….” he added

“For the entire five years, 2021-26, Kataha never stepped in parliament!”

Parliament has not officially commented on the claim by Tuesday morning, and proceedings of the Appointments Committee remain closed to the media.

The vetting exercise which started on Monday, June 1, is being handled by the Appointments Committee chaired by Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth and deputised by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

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More than 80 ministerial nominees are expected to appear before the committee.

Janet Museveni was recently reappointed Minister of Education and Sports in President Museveni’s new Cabinet.

The First Lady has previously been vetted virtually. In June 2021, Parliament’s Appointments Committee vetted Janet Museveni and then First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga via Zoom during the formation of the current Cabinet.

The latest reports also come amid public discussion about the First Lady’s health after she missed some recent public engagements, sparking speculation online.

President Yoweri Museveni recently confirmed that the First Lady was unwell but recuperating steadily.

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