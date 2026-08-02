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PHOTOS: Baby Gloria, husband Jonas Mbaleka welcome baby girl

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 18:03 - 02 August 2026
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Baby Gloria and Jonas Mbaleka have welcomed a baby girl.
Baby Gloria and her husband, Jonas Mbaleka, have welcomed a daughter named Ayla Sinza Elizabeth Mbaleka.
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  • Baby Gloria and Jonas Mbaleka have welcomed a baby girl.

  • The couple named her Ayla Sinza Elizabeth Mbaleka.

  • Gloria thanked Roswell Hospital for supporting her delivery.

  • Her sister Jolly and singer Gloria Bugie congratulated her.

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Baby Gloria and her husband, Jonas Mbaleka, have welcomed a baby girl.

Gloria announced the news on Instagram, where she revealed that the couple had named their daughter Ayla Sinza Elizabeth Mbaleka.

“Yesterday, August 1, 2026, we welcomed our bundle of joy, AYLA SINZA ELIZABETH MBALEKA @aylasinza. Jesus did it. Also, special thanks to the best team in Uganda @roswellhospital. I had the most wonderful experience,” she posted.

Her sister, Jolly, congratulated her, writing: “Yes, Sisi🔥 in just 5 mins. You’re my hero🙌”

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Singer Gloria Bugie also celebrated the news.

“Wow, you slayed that birth, damn 👏👏👏 Gorgeous as heck,” she wrote.

Gloria revealed her baby bump on X in mid-July.

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