Museveni warns Ankole on commercialising marriage

The President made the remarks during the Okuhingira ceremony of Kisha Isabel Byanjeru Kaboyo

The President made the remarks during the Okuhingira ceremony of Kisha Isabel Byanjeru Kaboyo

President Museveni has urged the Banyankole community to reduce excessive bride price and lavish weddings, saying they discourage young people from getting married and starting families.

Museveni criticised excessive bride price, saying it has turned marriage into a commercial venture.

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He warned that expensive weddings and high marriage costs leave many couples starting life in debt.

He made the remarks during the Okuhingira ceremony of Kisha Isabel Byanjeru Kaboyo and Aaron Mwijje Kafureeka in Kiruhura District.

President Yoweri Museveni has urged the Banyankole community to stop demanding excessive bride price, warning that the growing commercialisation of marriage is discouraging many young people from starting families.

The President made the remarks during the Okuhingira ceremony of Kisha Isabel Byanjeru Kaboyo and Aaron Mwijje Kafureeka at Kakyeera in Kiruhura District.

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Museveni said the traditional ceremony should strengthen family bonds rather than become a commercial transaction.

“You, the Banyankole, are damaging the population with this thing of Okujugusa (paying bride price). Why ask for 15 cows and millions of shillings? Why are you selling your children? You make young people fear marriage and, unfortunately, some begin their lives together in debt,” he said.

The President made the remarks during the Okuhingira ceremony of Kisha Isabel Byanjeru Kaboyo

He also criticised lavish weddings, saying they place unnecessary financial pressure on families and discourage young people from marrying.

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“I have 15 grandchildren. I wedded Maama Janet abroad with only eight guests at a luncheon. These extravagant weddings are going to disturb people. I urge religious leaders to address this issue through their preaching,” he said.

Museveni said the cultural importance of the Okuhingira ceremony should be preserved, arguing that it should symbolise the union of two families rather than the exchange of money or property.

The President at the Okuhingira ceremony of Kisha Isabel Byanjeru Kaboyo

He advised the newly married couple to build their marriage on friendship and avoid unnecessary interference from outsiders.

“I reminded the couple that marriage is for two people. Build your home on friendship and do not allow unnecessary interference,” he said.

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The President also encouraged residents to embrace wealth creation, saying Kiruhura District has strong potential for commercial agriculture because of water resources such as River Rwizi, which feeds Lake Kakyera.

During the ceremony, Museveni paid tribute to the late Kaboyo and Kafureeka families for their contribution to Uganda's liberation struggle. He also praised Alice Kaboyo for raising her family and congratulated the couple as they began their married life.