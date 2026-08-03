Ugandan internet reels from Kimberly Aremo Miss Universe loss

Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio's defeat in the inaugural Miss Universe Uganda pageant triggered widespread debate online, with many Ugandans questioning the judges' decision despite her strong public support.

Mitchelle Daka won the inaugural Miss Universe Uganda 2026 crown on August 1, 2026.

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Public favourite Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio finished as first runner-up despite winning the People's Choice Award.

Social media users questioned the judging process and voiced support for Kimberly.

Organisers maintained that the winner is chosen on overall performance, not public votes alone.

The crowning of Uganda's first Miss Universe queen last weekend sparked a wave of emotional reactions online, with many social media users expressing disappointment after public favourite Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio finished as first runner-up.

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Mitchelle Daka was crowned Miss Universe Uganda 2026 during the grand finale held at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Her victory earned Uganda its first-ever representative at the Miss Universe competition, but much of the online conversation shifted to Kimberly's loss.

Daka with runner-up Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio

The 19-year-old from Kole district had built a large following throughout the competition.

She won the People's Choice Award after dominating public voting, automatically securing a place in the Top Five. She also received the Wellness Queen award.

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Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio

Kimberly, a former valedictorian with ambitions of becoming a biomedical engineer, won praise for her campaign against bullying and her youth empowerment advocacy.

Her natural short hair, confident stage presence and personal story made her one of the competition's most recognisable contestants.

Following the announcement of the results, social media was flooded with messages from users who questioned why the public favourite had not won the crown.

Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio

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Dr Sarah Bireete wrote:

Uganda has missed her 'Ms Zozibini Tunzi' moment in Kimberly. Ms Tunzi was Miss Universe South Africa who was crowned Winner of Miss Universe 2019. @KimberlyJael09 take heart, other platforms will return your rightful crown someday.

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye congratulated Kimberly despite the result.

We did our best. We're proud of you. Go now & conquer the world.

Dr Betty N also questioned the outcome.

We need genuine reasons as to why our Kimberly wasn't crowned.

Another user, Arthur Muhwezi, suggested the result had surprised many Ugandans.

Just woken up to Kimberly not winning Miss Universe! So shocked. Do we Ugandans not know pageants or is there corruption backstage? Year after year people's favourite never gets the crown. These pageants never crown the one wholeheartedly chosen by the people.

Another widely shared post accused the judging process of ignoring public opinion.

56,000 of us voted for Kimberly and she clearly won but some compromised judges gave the crown to someone else. Every system in Uganda is rigged. Shame on the organisers of Miss Universe Uganda. In our books the real queen will forever remain Kimberly.

Brian Twesigye echoed similar frustrations.

Ugandans are a joke!! And somehow this thing is infiltrated by corruption. How did Kimberly not win Miss Universe Uganda when she was crowned as People's Choice Miss Universe Uganda? Besides that she was beautiful, outspoken, intelligent and elegant.

Another user, Mr Kibz, wrote:

I don't even know who Michelle is but Kimberly deserved to be Miss Universe Uganda.

Gloriah Akao encouraged Kimberly to remain optimistic.

@KimberlyJael09 you were denied that crown but you made us so proud. Lango on the map. Continue walking with your head high. Great things are coming ahead.

Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio

While the online debate continued, pageant organisers and supporters of Daka pointed out that the Miss Universe Uganda title is decided by judges based on several factors, including interviews, advocacy, confidence, stage performance and overall presentation, rather than public voting alone.

Daka, a 29-year-old international model and entrepreneur from Budaka district, impressed the judges with her advocacy for mental health and emotional wellness. She also won the Multimedia Queen and Face of Miss Universe Uganda awards.

Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio

Her prize package included Shs24 million, a Toyota Wish and other gifts. She will represent Uganda at the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico later this year.

Kimberly also left the competition with major accolades. Besides finishing as first runner-up, she received Shs5 million and will represent Uganda at the Miss Africa pageant.

Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio

Although she missed the crown, many Ugandans argued online that Kimberly had already won something equally valuable: the admiration of the public.