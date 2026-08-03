How Mummy Gadgets turned car boot business into a trusted family brand

Today, most Ugandans know her as Mummy Gadgets, one of Kampala's best-known content creators and entrepreneurs in the consumer electronics space. What started with a handful of tablets in the boot of her car has grown into a recognised retail brand with a city-centre store, a loyal online following and ambitions that stretch far beyond selling gadgets.

When Uganda shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, many businesses struggled to survive. For Namunswa Alma Daizy, the disruption revealed an opportunity.

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As schools closed for months and parents became teachers overnight, demand for affordable learning devices surged. Yet many families found themselves caught between costly electronics stores and little-known dealers offering products with few guarantees.

It was a gap Daizy believed she could fill.

Today, most Ugandans know her as Mummy Gadgets, one of Kampala's best-known content creators and entrepreneurs in the consumer electronics space. What started with a handful of tablets in the boot of her car has grown into a recognised retail brand with a city-centre store, a loyal online following and ambitions that stretch far beyond selling gadgets.

For Daizy, however, the business has always been about something bigger than electronics.

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"I realized there was a gap between expensive, high-end retailers and the unreliable, anonymous shops downtown. Parents needed someone they could trust—someone who understood that a tablet for a seven-year-old is an investment in their future, not just a toy."

Building Trust One Delivery at a Time

Long before opening a shop, Daizy was delivering tablets herself across Kampala.

Without a showroom or employees, her business operated from her car. Every order meant driving to customers' homes, answering questions and helping parents choose devices that suited their children's needs.

Those deliveries became informal market research.

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"The front seat of my car became my school of business," she recalls. "Every delivery was a promise that I stood behind what I sold."

She says parents rarely asked only about specifications. They wanted to know whether devices would survive daily use, whether they would improve learning and how they could manage children's screen time.

Those conversations shaped the direction of her business.

Rather than compete solely on price, she focused on trust, customer support and products she believed would serve families well.

From the Car to Kampala Road

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As pandemic restrictions eased, demand continued to grow.

The business soon outgrew the car and moved into its first retail space at S.P. Plaza, opposite Majestic Cinema.

The move brought new challenges. Rent, larger inventories and operating costs replaced the flexibility of a mobile business. Yet it also marked the moment Mummy Gadgets became more than a side hustle.

The company later relocated to New Pioneer Mall on Kampala Road, placing the business among some of the city's established electronics retailers.

For Daizy, the move represented more than a change of address.

It showed that a business built through personal relationships and customer referrals could compete alongside larger brands.

Namunswa Alma Daizy aka Mummy Gadgets

A Business Built Around Families

The name Mummy Gadgets reflects more than branding.

Daizy deliberately narrowed her focus to products that families need most.

Educational tablets remain central to the business, alongside children's smartwatches with parental controls and carefully selected UK-used smartphones.

She says many parents want premium brands but cannot justify the cost of new flagship devices.

By sourcing and inspecting UK-used phones herself, she aims to offer a balance between affordability and reliability.

"I have always believed that you cannot be everything to everyone. That is why I chose to specialize."

Beyond Selling Products

Namunswa Alma Daizy aka Mummy Gadgets

Social media has played a major role in the brand's growth.

Across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, Daizy has built a following by documenting everyday business life instead of presenting only polished marketing campaigns.

She shares successes alongside setbacks, believing authenticity creates stronger connections with customers.

That approach has also extended beyond business.

When she recently bought concert tickets for fans of musician Alien Skin, many viewed it as another example of her willingness to give back to the community that supports her.

"It wasn't a calculated business move; it was a gesture of goodwill to the community that supports me. Being 'Mummy Gadgets' means being a person first and a business owner second."

Expanding Beyond Electronics

The entrepreneur is now taking the brand into new sectors.

Through Mummy G Real Estate, she has entered the property market with a focus on housing for families.

She sees real estate as both an investment and a way of protecting the wealth generated by her electronics business from fluctuations in the import market.

Her next project, however, remains closest to her original mission.

She plans to launch Mummy G Kids Hub, a space designed to give children opportunities to learn through play.

The idea reflects the same purpose that inspired her first tablet deliveries during the pandemic: helping Ugandan families access tools that support children's development.

Looking back, Daizy says the journey has never been about selling gadgets alone.

It has been about earning trust, adapting to change and growing alongside the families who believed in her from the beginning.