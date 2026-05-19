Mildred Tuhaise set to leave Next Media

Mildred Tuhaise is preparing to leave Next Media after nearly a decade at NBS TV.

Senior journalist Mildred Tuhaise is set to leave Next Media at the end of this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Bbeg Media, Tuhaise submitted her resignation earlier this month.

Tuhaise joined NBS TV from WBS TV in 2015 and became one of the station’s recognisable faces through programmes such as People & Power, Morning Breeze, and the 4pm news bulletin.

However, observers have noticed that her screen appearances have reduced in recent weeks. Tracy Kansiime, who joined the station about a year ago, has taken on some major assignments, including coverage during election night and the live broadcast surrounding the security raid on former Speaker Anita Among’s properties.

Tuhaise has built a strong following in Uganda’s media industry, with several young female journalists describing her as an inspiration in broadcast journalism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuhaise has recently been seen on social media pushing her private business ventures.