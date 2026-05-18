Broke but ambitious: 4 side hustles you can start in Kampala with zero capital

One of the most popular side hustles in Kampala is freelance writing or content creation

One of the most popular side hustles in Kampala is freelance writing or content creation

These four side hustles in Kampala—freelance writing, social media management, delivery services, and online tutoring—require little to no capital, making them perfect for those looking to earn extra income.

Starting a side hustle in Kampala can be an exciting and rewarding venture, especially for individuals with limited financial resources. In a city filled with opportunities, there are several ways to earn extra income without needing a hefty initial investment.

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Whether you're looking to tap into your creativity, skills, or just want to earn some extra cash on the side, these side hustles can get you started. This guide will explore four promising side hustles that require minimal to no capital to start. With hard work, consistency, and the right approach, these hustles could help you achieve financial freedom or supplement your primary income.

Freelance writing or content creation

One of the most popular side hustles in Kampala is freelance writing or content creation. Whether you're a skilled writer, blogger, or content creator, there's a demand for quality content across various platforms. Websites, blogs, social media pages, and even businesses require content regularly. The best part?

You don't need any capital to get started. To succeed, you need strong writing skills, a good internet connection, and a laptop or smartphone. Platforms like Upwork, Freelancer, and Fiverr allow you to connect with clients globally, offering services like article writing, blog posts, and even social media management. If you’re just starting, you can also reach out directly to local businesses or websites to offer your services.

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Social media management

With businesses and individuals increasingly turning to social media to grow their brands, social media management has become a valuable service. Managing social media accounts for small businesses, local influencers, or startups can be a lucrative hustle.

It's an ideal side hustle, especially if you already have experience with social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. To get started, reach out to small businesses or individuals who may not have the time or expertise to manage their social media presence.

You can offer services such as content scheduling, community engagement, and creating promotional posts. As your portfolio grows, you can increase your rates or even consider offering consulting services.

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Delivery services

As the demand for goods delivery increases in Kampala, becoming a part-time delivery driver could be a profitable hustle. Whether you're using a bike, motorbike, or car, there are numerous platforms that allow you to work as a freelance delivery driver. This type of work is flexible and can be done during your free time, making it ideal for anyone with a busy schedule.

You can sign up with platforms like SafeBoda or Uber Eats, or even offer local delivery services to shops, restaurants, or individuals. It's important to have reliable transportation and an understanding of the city’s roads. This hustle can be particularly beneficial for those who enjoy working independently and can handle the demands of a fast-paced environment.

Online tutoring or coaching

If you have a strong understanding of a particular subject, you can offer online tutoring or coaching services. Whether it's teaching English, mathematics, or even providing life coaching, the internet provides a platform to connect with students and clients. With many Ugandans looking for extra learning support, online tutoring has become a popular side hustle.

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To get started, consider advertising your services through social media platforms, local groups, or websites like Tutor.com. If you have specialized knowledge in a subject area, such as business, marketing, or IT, you can even provide coaching for professionals or small businesses looking to improve their skills.