When does a specialist doctor become an employee? Lessons from the Kiwoko Hospital tax ruling

In a landmark and highly instructive decision of Kiwoko Hospital v URA, Application No. 206 of 2024, the Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT) provided much-needed guidance on the distinction between employment and consultancy relationships within the healthcare sector

The relationship between hospitals and specialist medical practitioners has for years remained one of the most sensitive and disputed areas in Uganda’s tax and employment landscape.

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Many hospitals engage doctors, surgeons, anesthetists, radiologists, consultants and visiting specialists on flexible arrangements driven by patient demand, availability and specialization needs.

However, URA has increasingly scrutinized these arrangements to determine whether such practitioners are truly independent consultants or disguised employees liable to Pay As You Earn.

In a landmark and highly instructive decision of Kiwoko Hospital v URA, Application No. 206 of 2024, the Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT) provided much-needed guidance on the distinction between employment and consultancy relationships within the healthcare sector.

The ruling is likely to shape future tax audits, compliance reviews and contractual structures in hospitals and medical institutions across Uganda.

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This decision is not only important for hospitals, but also for doctors, consultants, NGOs, faith-based medical institutions and health practitioners operating under flexible service arrangements.

At the center of the dispute was whether specialist doctors engaged by Kiwoko Hospital were employees earning employment income subject to PAYE or independent consultants rendering professional services.

URA argued that the doctors were employees because the hospital scheduled patients, coordinated appointments, provided medical equipment and premises, and exercised a level of administrative oversight over the specialists. URA further contended that the remuneration was ascertainable and resembled salary payments rather than consultancy fees.

On the other hand, the hospital maintained that the specialists retained autonomy over their work, determined their own availability, were paid only for actual services rendered, received no employment benefits and were free to work with other entities. The specialists reportedly rejected employment contracts and only offered services when available.

In its ruling, the Tribunal declined to adopt a rigid or mechanical test. Instead, it emphasized that there is no single determinative factor in establishing whether a relationship constitutes employment or independent consultancy. According to the Tribunal, the entire practical substance of the relationship must be examined.

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This position is extremely important for the healthcare sector because traditional employment indicators may not easily apply to specialist medical practice. Hospitals naturally coordinate schedules, allocate patients and provide infrastructure necessary for treatment. However, such administrative coordination alone does not automatically create an employer-employee relationship.

The Tribunal carefully analyzed several practical realities within the medical profession. One of the key findings was that availability on specified days does not by itself amount to employment.

A specialist may commit to being available on particular days merely to ensure continuity of patient care and operational certainty within the hospital. Such arrangements may exist even in pure consultancy relationships.

The Tribunal also observed that specialist practitioners were only entitled to payment after actual service delivery. Unlike employees who are ordinarily entitled to periodic remuneration due to continued availability or contractual permanence, the specialists earned income only when medical services were rendered. This was a critical indicator of consultancy rather than employment.

Another important consideration was the absence of traditional employment benefits such as leave pay, pension contributions, NSSF, gratuity and guaranteed monthly salary. The specialists also bore personal professional liability for malpractice, further demonstrating professional independence.

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Interestingly, the Tribunal acknowledged the unique realities of the healthcare industry. In many professions, consultants may carry their own tools of trade.

However, in the medical field, expecting specialists to move around with sophisticated medical machinery such as X-ray or ultrasound equipment would be impractical and dangerous. Therefore, the mere use of hospital equipment could not conclusively establish employment.

This industry-sensitive approach by the Tribunal is perhaps one of the most progressive aspects of the ruling.

For hospitals and medical institutions, the decision provides several practical “tie-breaker” principles that may guide future structuring of specialist engagements.

First, control remains a central consideration. Where a hospital exercises substantial control over how, when and where a practitioner performs duties, the relationship increasingly leans toward employment. However, administrative coordination necessary for patient care should not automatically be mistaken for employment control.

Second, remuneration structure is critical. Fixed monthly payments, guaranteed earnings and predictable remuneration may point toward employment. Conversely, payments linked strictly to procedures performed, patients attended to or services actually rendered support consultancy characterization.

Third, exclusivity matters. Practitioners free to offer services to multiple hospitals or clinics are more likely to qualify as independent consultants than those exclusively tied to one institution.

Fourth, permanency and integration into organizational structures remain highly persuasive factors. Long-term arrangements involving managerial responsibilities, reporting obligations, leave structures and integration into HR policies may strengthen URA’s position that an employment relationship exists.

Fifth, documentation remains extremely important. Hospitals should ensure consultancy agreements clearly define the nature of the relationship, payment terms, absence of employment benefits, tax obligations and professional independence. Inconsistencies between contracts and actual practice may expose institutions to significant PAYE assessments and penalties.

From a tax compliance perspective, the ruling serves as both an opportunity and a warning. While the Tribunal acknowledged the legitimacy of genuine consultancy arrangements in healthcare, it also signaled that each case will depend heavily on its facts and practical realities. Institutions attempting to camouflage employees as consultants merely to avoid PAYE obligations may still face successful reassessments by URA.

Health practitioners should therefore appreciate that professional titles alone do not determine tax status. A “consultant” may still legally qualify as an employee depending on the surrounding facts, degree of control, remuneration arrangements and operational integration.

Ultimately, the Kiwoko Hospital decision reinforces a broader principle in modern tax jurisprudence: substance prevails over form. Tax authorities and courts will look beyond labels and examine the true nature of the working relationship.

For Uganda’s healthcare sector, where flexible specialist arrangements are both common and operationally necessary, this ruling provides valuable clarity and a more commercially realistic interpretation of employment relationships. Hospitals and practitioners should now take proactive steps to review their contractual structures, operational practices and payroll compliance to minimize future disputes with URA.