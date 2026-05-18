Songstress Lydia Jazmine is reported to have secretly got married in a private Nikkah ceremony

Songstress Lydia Jazmine is reported to have secretly got married in a private Nikkah ceremony

Lydia Jazmine off the shelf after secret Nikkah ceremony

Reports indicate that the singer tied the knot with a young Muslim businessman in a low-key function held under tight security.

Lydia Jazmine is reportedly said to have held a secret Nikkah ceremony with a Muslim businessman.

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Reports claim the singer embraced Islam and adopted the name “Yazmin.”

Social media personalities Douglas Lwanga and Wayne Frank Ntambi fuelled the speculation online.

Songstress Lydia Jazmine is reported to have secretly got married in a private Nikkah ceremony.

Jazmine, whose real name is Lydia Nabawanuka, embraced Islam and adopted the name “Yazmin” ahead of the ceremony according to reports that circulated Monday morning.

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Lydia Jazmine is reported to have secretly got married in a private Nikkah ceremony

Several outlets and media personalities alleged that the singer tied the knot with a young Muslim businessman in a low-key function held under tight security.

“In other news Singer Lydia Jazmines Board of Directors (Friends) are hinting to us that she did a Nika… mbu she's now officially taken. Congra congra,” reported Douglas Lwanga

Another social media post shared by entertainment commentator Wayne Frank Ntambi claimed the singer had converted to Islam ahead of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Lydia Jazmine bamututte mubutongole! pic.twitter.com/qXUPtwBEZM — Erich Mboowa (@erich_mboowa) May 18, 2026

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“Love can truly change everything. The glamorous ‘Jazmine’ many admired is now reportedly ‘Yazmin’ after embracing Islam ahead of her Nikah ceremony taking place today,” the post read.

The post further claimed the ceremony was kept secret with a restricted guest list and heightened security arrangements.

Songstress Lydia Jazmine

Secrecy around the ceremony

According to online reports, the alleged ceremony was attended by only close family members and a few trusted friends.

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Sources cited in the circulating posts claimed organisers deliberately kept the venue private to avoid public attention and possible disruptions from fans and curious members of the public.

Lydia Jazmine without filters pic.twitter.com/N3bFrWWchB — Shalom 256 (@Shalom256clips) May 18, 2026

Jazmine had not publicly confirmed or denied the reports by Sunday afternoon.