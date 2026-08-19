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Emeka loses YouTube channel to hackers, all videos deleted

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 18:46 - 19 August 2026
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Emeka
Content creator Emeka has lost access to his YouTube channel after hackers took control of his Gmail account and deleted his videos.
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  • Emeka said hackers accessed his Gmail account and took over his YouTube channel.

  • The hackers deleted videos from his channel, The Romantic Mukiga.

  • The channel featured couples sharing their relationship stories on Tie the Knot podcast.

  • Emeka said efforts were underway to recover and secure the account.

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Events emcee and content creator Emeka has lost his YouTube channel to hackers who gained access to his account and deleted his videos.

Taking to X, Emeka wrote: “Good evening.

Today afternoon, someone hacked into my @gmail and took control of my @YouTube Channel and deleted my videos.”

He added: “We’re doing our best to secure it. Admin.”

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On the channel, dubbed The Romantic Mukiga, Emeka, whose real name is Collin Bareija, hosted couples who shared details about their relationships on a podcast called Tie the Knot.

He was scheduled to premiere another episode on August 20.

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