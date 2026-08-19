Emeka loses YouTube channel to hackers, all videos deleted
Emeka said hackers accessed his Gmail account and took over his YouTube channel.
The hackers deleted videos from his channel, The Romantic Mukiga.
The channel featured couples sharing their relationship stories on Tie the Knot podcast.
Emeka said efforts were underway to recover and secure the account.
Events emcee and content creator Emeka has lost his YouTube channel to hackers who gained access to his account and deleted his videos.
Taking to X, Emeka wrote: “Good evening.
Today afternoon, someone hacked into my @gmail and took control of my @YouTube Channel and deleted my videos.”
He added: “We’re doing our best to secure it. Admin.”
On the channel, dubbed The Romantic Mukiga, Emeka, whose real name is Collin Bareija, hosted couples who shared details about their relationships on a podcast called Tie the Knot.
He was scheduled to premiere another episode on August 20.