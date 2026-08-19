State House denies Shs6 billion pledge claim by Tamale Mirundi’s family

State House has denied owing Tamale Mirundi’s family any outstanding pledge but says it is reviewing their request for economic support.

State House says records show no pending government pledge to Tamale Mirundi’s family.

The family claims President Museveni promised support for a Shs6 billion memorial project.

State House says it supported Mirundi during his illness and after his death.

Officials say the current issue is a request for economic empowerment, not an unpaid pledge.

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State House has rejected claims that the government owes the family of the late journalist and former Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi an outstanding pledge.

The clarification follows remarks by Mirundi’s brother, John Ssali Ssembuya, during a second anniversary memorial service held at Kalagala Cell in Kalisizo Town Council, Kyotera District.

Mr Ssali accused the government of failing to respond to the family’s requests for support and recognition following Mirundi’s death two years ago. He said his brother, who spent years defending President Yoweri Museveni’s government, “died a miserable death”.

However, State House Deputy Press Secretary Hajji Farouk Kirunda said official records show no pending commitment to the family.

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“According to State House records, there is no outstanding pledge to the household of the late Tamale Mirundi as has been suggested by his brother,” Mr Kirunda said.

He added that the government supported Mirundi during his lifetime, illness and after his death.

“State House gratefully supported Tamale during his lifetime, during his sickness, and at the time of his demise,” Mr Kirunda said.

Mr Kirunda said State House would review any claim if the family provides evidence of an unfulfilled commitment.

“We request Mr Ssali to provide the particulars of any such pledge for reference, if there was one, so that the matter can be properly followed up,” he said.

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The dispute centres on a proposed Shs6 billion memorial project that the family says was intended to support Mirundi’s dependants.

Mirundi’s daughter, Teddy Nantongo, said the family started the project along the Kampala–Masaka Road in Mpigi District to create an income-generating venture they called “Tamale Mirundi’s dream building”.

She said President Museveni had been invited to launch the project but sent Mr Kirunda to represent him.

According to Ms Nantongo, Mr Kirunda told the family that the President, as a friend of the late journalist, would consider contributing after receiving the project’s bills of quantities.

“Kirunda said that the President, being a friend to the late, would also contribute after receiving the bills of quantities, which he requested,” she said.

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Mr Kirunda, however, said the matter before State House is not a pending pledge but a separate request from Mirundi’s widows and children seeking support for economic empowerment.

“The issue regarding the family is a request from the widows and orphans for support towards economic empowerment,” he said.

The family has also raised concerns about a lack of feedback after meetings with State House officials and Third Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga.

Mr Ssali acknowledged that the government paid more than Shs35 million towards Mirundi’s medical bills before his death.

“It is true that the government helped to pay hospital bills of more than Shs35 million,” Mr Ssali said.

He added that the family had not received a response after engaging Mr Kirunda and Ms Kadaga.

Mirundi remained a key media commentator and supporter of President Museveni after leaving his official role as presidential spokesperson. He died in 2024.