Museveni, Janet Museveni receive Osborn ahead of Patience Rwabwogo’s elevation as bishop

Bishop Dr LaDonna Osborn has returned to Uganda for Pastor Patience Rwabwogo’s episcopal consecration, renewing a decades-long connection between the Osborn family and the country.

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni welcomed Bishop Dr LaDonna Osborn at State House Entebbe ahead of Rwabwogo’s consecration.

Osborn’s visit continues a family missionary connection with Uganda that began with her parents’ 1985 crusades.

Rwabwogo will be consecrated as an Episcopal Bishop on August 23 during Covenant Nations Church’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Osborn has urged women to embrace leadership in the Church while remaining committed to Christian values.

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International evangelist Bishop Dr LaDonna C. Osborn has returned to Uganda ahead of the consecration of Pastor Patience Rwabwogo as an Episcopal Bishop.

President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni received Osborn at State House Entebbe on August 19, 2026, ahead of the August 23 ceremony at Covenant Nations Church in Luzira.

The consecration will coincide with the church’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Museveni said the meeting renewed a long relationship between Uganda and the Osborn family, which dates back to the 1980s.

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“Dr. Osborn recalled her first visit to Uganda in 1985 with her late mother, who ministered to many Ugandans during a difficult period in our history,” Museveni said.

The President said Janet Museveni also remembered Osborn’s mother, who prayed with their family and gave their children their first Bibles.

Janet Museveni described the meeting as a special and nostalgic moment.

“She prayed with us and gave each of our children their first Bible, together with one of her books. The memories of that visit remain very precious to our family,” she said.

Osborn’s parents, evangelists Dr T.L. Osborn and Dr Daisy Washburn Osborn, held major Christian crusades in Uganda, including the 1985 Kampala campaign.

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Osborn has continued the family’s missionary work in Uganda. She returned to the country in 2025 for the Light Up Uganda for Jesus convention, where she worked with Rwabwogo.

Ahead of the consecration, Osborn described Rwabwogo as a committed Christian and visionary leader.

She said the new role would place greater responsibility on Rwabwogo to serve the Church and spread the Gospel.

Osborn also encouraged women to take up leadership roles in the Church and society while maintaining their Christian values.

Rwabwogo, who founded and leads Covenant Nations Church, is set to enter episcopal office after two decades of ministry.

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She said the elevation was a calling rather than a personal achievement.

“This is not about personal promotion. As Scripture reminds us, promotion comes from the Lord. I receive this calling with humility and gratitude because it carries greater responsibility to serve God’s people,” Rwabwogo said.

She pledged to use the new office to expand her evangelistic work beyond Uganda and encourage more women to remain committed to their Christian calling.

Bishop Joshua Lwere has backed Rwabwogo’s ministry and urged women to recognise their ability to serve and lead in the Church.

Osborn will preside over the consecration through prayer, the laying on of hands and the formal act of consecration.

Before the ceremony, she will minister on August 20, 2026, at the “Carrying the Torch” Conference at City of David in Luzira.

The conference will focus on preserving the Gospel and passing it to future generations.