Photos: Museveni granddaughter Sasii, husband honeymoon in Greece
Museveni’s granddaughter Sasii and her husband Jethro are honeymooning in Mykonos, Greece.
Photos shared online show the couple quad biking, cruising on the Aegean Sea and visiting famous Mykonos sites.
Sasii held her traditional Kuhingira ceremony in Kashari, Mbarara on April 25, 2026
President Yoweri Museveni’s granddaughter, Nsasiirwe Keinembabazi Karugire, popularly known as Sasii, and her husband Jethro Kavuma are spending their honeymoon in Mykonos, Greece, weeks after their glamorous wedding celebrations.
Sasii shared images from the trip showing the couple enjoying some of the island’s famous tourist attractions and scenic coastal views.
One image shows the newlyweds riding a red quad bike along a coastal road overlooking the deep blue waters of the Aegean Sea.
Another image captures the wake of a speeding boat during what appeared to be a private cruise across the sea, while a different photo shows the iconic white buildings and harbour of Mykonos beneath a clear blue sky.
Couple visit famous Mykonos sites
The honeymoon photos also showed the couple visiting the famous Boni’s Windmill overlooking the Mykonos harbour, one of the island’s best-known tourist landmarks.
Mykonos is one of Greece’s most visited islands and is popular for its beaches, nightlife, luxury resorts and scenic Mediterranean architecture.
Wedding followed traditional giveaway ceremony
Sasii, the daughter of Edwin Karugire and Natasha Museveni Karugire, held her traditional Kuhingira ceremony on April 25, 2026 in Kashari.
The ceremony was attended by several senior government officials and family members, including President Museveni. Kuhingira is a traditional Banyankole giveaway ceremony where the bride is formally introduced and handed over to the groom’s fam
The couple later exchanged vows in a white-themed wedding ceremony held on May 3, 2026.
Reports described the wedding as elegant and highly attended by close friends, relatives and invited dignitaries.