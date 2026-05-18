Photos: Museveni granddaughter Sasii, husband honeymoon in Greece

Museveni’s granddaughter Sasii and her husband Jethro are honeymooning in Mykonos, Greece.

Museveni’s granddaughter Sasii and her husband Jethro are honeymooning in Mykonos, Greece.

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The couple enjoyied some of the Greek island’s famous tourist attractions and scenic coastal views.

Museveni’s granddaughter Sasii and her husband Jethro are honeymooning in Mykonos, Greece.

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Photos shared online show the couple quad biking, cruising on the Aegean Sea and visiting famous Mykonos sites.

Sasii held her traditional Kuhingira ceremony in Kashari, Mbarara on April 25, 2026

President Yoweri Museveni’s granddaughter, Nsasiirwe Keinembabazi Karugire, popularly known as Sasii, and her husband Jethro Kavuma are spending their honeymoon in Mykonos, Greece, weeks after their glamorous wedding celebrations.

Sasii shared images from the trip showing the couple enjoying some of the island’s famous tourist attractions and scenic coastal views.

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Museveni’s granddaughter Sasii and her husband Jethro are honeymooning in Mykonos, Greece.

One image shows the newlyweds riding a red quad bike along a coastal road overlooking the deep blue waters of the Aegean Sea.

Another image captures the wake of a speeding boat during what appeared to be a private cruise across the sea, while a different photo shows the iconic white buildings and harbour of Mykonos beneath a clear blue sky.

Museveni’s granddaughter Sasii and her husband Jethro are honeymooning in Mykonos, Greece.

Couple visit famous Mykonos sites

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The honeymoon photos also showed the couple visiting the famous Boni’s Windmill overlooking the Mykonos harbour, one of the island’s best-known tourist landmarks.

Mykonos is one of Greece’s most visited islands and is popular for its beaches, nightlife, luxury resorts and scenic Mediterranean architecture.

The couple visited the famous Boni's windmill on Mykonos Island

Wedding followed traditional giveaway ceremony

Sasii, the daughter of Edwin Karugire and Natasha Museveni Karugire, held her traditional Kuhingira ceremony on April 25, 2026 in Kashari.

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Museveni’s granddaughter Sasii and her husband Jethro are honeymooning in Mykonos, Greece.

The ceremony was attended by several senior government officials and family members, including President Museveni. Kuhingira is a traditional Banyankole giveaway ceremony where the bride is formally introduced and handed over to the groom’s fam

The couple later exchanged vows in a white-themed wedding ceremony held on May 3, 2026.