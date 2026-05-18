Thomas Tayebwa’s wife appointed Bahamas honorary consul

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa and his wife Anita Rukundo Tayebwa

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa and his wife Anita Rukundo Tayebwa

Anita Rukundo Tayebwa, wife of Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, has been appointed Honorary Consul of The Bahamas in Uganda.

Anita Rukundo Tayebwa, wife of Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, has been appointed Honorary Consul of The Bahamas in Uganda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The appointment means Rukundo Tayebwa will represent Bahamian interests in Uganda and help strengthen diplomatic, trade, tourism and cultural ties between the two countries.

Honorary consuls often support citizens of the appointing country, promote investment opportunities and facilitate business and diplomatic engagements.

Many Ugandans took to social media to congratulate her following the announcement.

Uganda Media Centre Executive Director Alan Kasujja said: “Great news! I loved The Bahamas when I visited. You may recall that we met there — at the Afrexim Bank Annual Meetings.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Media personality Andrew Kyamagero posted on X: “Congratulations to her. Such a deserving character.”

Professor William Bazeyo said: “Congratulations Anita. The AFROHUN family is proud of you 👏.”

Duncan Abigaba, former deputy executive director of the Government Citizens Interaction Centre (GCIC), said: “Congratulations, Mrs Anita Rukundo Tayebwa, on your appointment as the Honorary Consul of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in Uganda. Best wishes 🙏.”

Former political strategist to late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, Agaba Ronald Bills, said: “Thank you so much DG for this development. Uganda (Africa) and The Bahamas have historical bonds that need further strengthening by the current generation. Congs to H.E Anita Rukundo Tayebwa.”

Uganda and The Bahamas maintain cordial diplomatic relations through multilateral engagements, including within the Commonwealth. Both countries have also participated in international discussions on trade, tourism, climate change and development financing.

Advertisement

Advertisement