Sejusa lists 3 reasons Why Mao should not be ruled out of speakership race

David Sejusa believes Norbert Mao could still become Speaker of Parliament despite ongoing shifts in Uganda’s political landscape.

David Sejusa says Norbert Mao should not be ruled out of the speakership race.

Sejusa outlined scenarios that could strengthen Mao’s chances politically.

The speakership race intensified after reports that Anita Among withdrew.

President Museveni reportedly endorsed Jacob Oboth Oboth for Speaker.

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Former spy chief and Member of Parliament Gen (rtd) David Sejusa has suggested that Democratic Party president Norbert Mao could still emerge as Speaker of the 12th Parliament despite ongoing political developments surrounding the race.

In a post published on X, Sejusa argued that many Ugandans were rushing to dismiss Mao’s chances too early as discussions around the next Speaker continue to intensify.

“NOBERT MAO CAN STILL BECOME SPEAKER,” Sejusa posted, before outlining several scenarios that he believes could keep Mao politically relevant in the race.

Norbert Mao

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Sejusa claimed one possible scenario would involve Mao stepping down as president of the Democratic Party while negotiating a fresh cooperation agreement between DP and the ruling National Resistance Movement.

He also compared Mao’s situation to that of former Kampala minister Beti Kamya, who left leadership of the Uganda Federal Alliance before later joining the NRM government.

Beti Namisango Kamya

According to Sejusa, another possibility could see Mao relinquishing DP leadership to figures such as Mbidde or Sebamala while positioning himself as an NRM-leaning independent politician.

“DONT WRITE MAO OFF YET,” Sejusa concluded.

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Fred Mukasa Mbidde

His comments come at a time when the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament continues to attract growing political attention following President Yoweri Museveni’s endorsement of Defence Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth for the position.

The other contender Speaker Anita Among withdrew from the race following pressure from senior ruling party figures and growing investigations into corruption allegations surrounding Parliament.

Several politicians have since expressed interest in top parliamentary positions, including Bukoto East MP Sarah Babirye Kityo, who recently declared interest in the deputy speakership.