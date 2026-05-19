Kampala singles, couples clash over side partner conversation

Despite the intensity of some opinions, the atmosphere remained relaxed, entertaining, and engaging throughout the night

Despite the intensity of some opinions, the atmosphere remained relaxed, entertaining, and engaging throughout the night

Host Ronnie McVex guided the night’s conversations with humour and a relatable style, warming up revelers through trivia sessions and audience interactions that tested how informed people were about trending topics and current affairs.

The conversation got personal and, at times, uncomfortable on Friday night as Gilbey's Hangouts returned to Old Tymerz for its fourth edition, once again proving that Ugandans crave real conversations just as much as they look for places to unwind after long work weeks.

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After a busy week dominated by political twists and turns, revelers turned up at Old Tymerz searching for a social escape where they could relax and have conversations. Gilbey’s Hangouts delivered exactly that.

The event maintained its tradition of welcoming revelers with chilled cocktails, helping people loosen up naturally and enjoy the night at their own pace.

In-house DJs entertained guests with a nostalgic mix of timeless classics and early 2000s East African hits. A standout moment came when “You To Me Are Everything,” the 1976 soul classic by The Real Thing, played and sparked singalongs across the crowd. The set also featured popular hits from Ogopa Deejays, bringing back familiar sounds many revelers grew up listening to.

Host Ronnie McVex guided the night’s conversations with humour and a relatable style, warming up revelers through trivia sessions and audience interactions that tested how informed people were about trending topics and current affairs.

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From politics and entertainment gossip to recent national conversations surrounding the swearing-in of political leaders, he challenged attendees to keep up with what is happening around them.

Ronnie also guided guests on different ways of enjoying Gilbey’s cocktails, adding an interactive touch to the experience while helping first-timers settle comfortably into the evening’s vibe.

However, beyond the music and drinks, the highlight of the evening came from the night’s main discussion topic, which quickly sent the crowd into heated debate.

The discussion centred on relationships and whether people should publicly introduce their side partners while already in committed relationships. What started as a playful conversation quickly became one of the most animated discussions of the night.

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Some male attendees argued that publicly introducing side partners only creates unnecessary drama and confusion, while others insisted honesty matters regardless of the situation.

Several women strongly disagreed with attempts to normalise such behaviour, arguing that people should take responsibility for the emotional consequences that come with complicated relationships.

One woman boldly stated: “If someone knowingly accepts being a side partner, they should also be prepared for situations not always ending in their favour.” However, many women in the crowd pushed back immediately, insisting women should not automatically carry blame when relationships become messy.

Despite the intensity of some opinions, the atmosphere remained relaxed, entertaining, and engaging throughout the night, reflecting the environment Gilbey’s Hangouts continues to build through its Made for Real Moments campaign.

As the night progressed, revelers walked away with Gilbey’s giveaways, including branded bucket hats, hoodies, and T-shirts.

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Speaking after the event, Gilbey’s Brand Manager Raymond Karama said the continued success of the hangouts shows how much people value spaces where they can openly connect and express themselves without pressure.

“People today are constantly busy and distracted, yet everyone still craves genuine interaction and a sense of belonging. Gilbey’s Hangouts continues to create an atmosphere where people can meet, unwind, laugh, debate real topics and enjoy authentic moments together in a very natural way,” he said.