US deploys Shs49 billion to support Uganda, DRC Ebola response

A person is carried to a hospital in Bunia, Ituri province, in Congo on Saturday. (Victoire Mukenge/Reuters)

A person is carried to a hospital in Bunia, Ituri province, in Congo on Saturday. (Victoire Mukenge/Reuters)

The United States has deployed $13 million and imposed travel restrictions as Uganda and the DRC battle an Ebola outbreak.

The US has released $13 million for Ebola response efforts in Uganda and the DRC.

The funding will support surveillance, screening, laboratories, and patient management.

The US Embassy in Kampala has suspended all visa operations because of the outbreak.

Uganda says it has only recorded two imported Ebola cases and no local transmission

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The United States has mobilised an initial $13 million (about Shs49 billion) in emergency funding to support Ebola response efforts in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as authorities race to contain the outbreak.

In a statement, the US Department of State said it activated a response plan within 48 hours and established an interagency coordination cell in Washington, D.C. to monitor developments in the region.

The US said embassies in Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and the DRC have joined the coordination effort and are communicating with American citizens in the affected countries.

According to the statement, the funding will support surveillance, laboratory capacity, risk communication, safe burials, screening at entry and exit points, and treatment of Ebola patients.

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Ebola screening

The Department of State also announced travel restrictions aimed at preventing the disease from spreading to the United States. On May 18, 2026, the US issued a Title 42 order blocking entry for foreign nationals who visited Uganda, the DRC, and South Sudan within the previous 21 days.

The US Embassy in Kampala also suspended all visa services effective May 18, 2026. The suspension affects immigrant and non-immigrant visas, including tourist, student, and business visas.

“The Department of State is committed to ensuring that its visa process upholds the highest standards for U.S. public health and safety,” the embassy said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Uganda Media Centre Executive Director Alan Kasujja said Uganda has only recorded two imported Ebola cases, both involving Congolese nationals.

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Uganda Media Centre Executive Director Alan Kasujja

Kasujja said one patient died and was repatriated while the second remains under treatment. He added that all contacts, including health workers and relatives, had been traced and isolated.

“There’s ZERO local infection,” Kasujja said, insisting Uganda’s health experts remain in control of the situation.

The US government also revealed that it plans to release additional funding through humanitarian channels, including support to OCHA pooled funds for Uganda and the DRC.