Martyrs’ Day postponed over Ebola fears

President Museveni postponed Martyrs’ Day celebrations after government raised concerns over the Ebola outbreak in Eastern Congo.

President Yoweri Museveni has postponed this year’s Martyrs’ Day celebrations following concerns over the Ebola outbreak in Eastern Congo.

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In a statement issued on May 17, 2026, Museveni said the decision followed consultations with the national epidemic response task force and religious leaders.

He said Uganda receives thousands of pilgrims from Eastern Congo every year for the annual Martyrs’ Day celebrations. He noted that the current Ebola outbreak in the neighbouring country poses a major health risk.

“To safeguard everyone’s lives, it is essential that this important event be postponed,” Museveni said.

The president said government will announce a new date for the celebrations later.

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He asked pilgrims who had already started travelling to return home and continue observing Ebola prevention measures.

“I encourage those who had begun their journey to return home, continue observing the precautionary measures, report anyone who is sick, and encourage those who are ill to seek medical care,” Museveni said.

He said government regrets the inconvenience caused by the postponement but stressed that saving lives remains the priority.

“We regret any inconvenience caused, but the protection of life must come first,” he said.

Martyrs’ Day attracts millions of pilgrims from Uganda and across the region every year, with Namugongo serving as the main centre for celebrations. Pilgrims from Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and South Sudan often travel on foot for weeks to attend the event.

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