Nameere withdraws support for Among after meeting Museveni

Justine Nameere says she has withdrawn support for Anita Among in the speakership race after President Museveni informed her that the NRM now backs Jacob Oboth Oboth.

Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament Justine Nameere has said she will not support Anita Annet Among in the speakership race.

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Nameere said she withdrew her support after talking to Yoweri Museveni, who told her that the NRM is now backing Defence Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth for Speaker.

According to Nameere, she had previously backed Among because the President had not officially withdrawn his endorsement for her.

However, during the NRM retreat in Kyankwanzi, President Museveni said the earlier endorsements for Speaker and Deputy Speaker were no longer valid and that the caucus would later make fresh endorsements.

Yesterday, during a thanksgiving ceremony organised after his swearing-in as West Budama Central MP, Patriotic League of Uganda Secretary General Daudi Kabanda said President Museveni had endorsed Oboth and assured him that he would become the next Speaker.

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More than 300 Members of Parliament attended the event.

Meanwhile, Nameere said her meeting with the President came after her release from detention. She said the President bought her a phone and that they communicate directly. According to her, he was informed about her arrest and secured her release.

Nameere recently clashed with Kabanda, accusing him of blackmail and targeting the outgoing Speaker. Reports suggest this could have contributed to her arrest.

She added that despite withdrawing her support for Among, she first tried to inform her that she was siding with the party position. However, Among was unreachable, so she left a message.

Among is reportedly being moved around by security agents as they search her residences.

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