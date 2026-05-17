Jacob Oulanyah's son shares cryptic message on former speaker's death as misery piles on Anita Among

The message attracted reactions from social media users, many of whom linked it to long-running speculation surrounding the death of Jacob Oulanyah, who died in 2022 while serving as Speaker of Parliament.

Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, the son of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah and MP for Omoro County, has stirred fresh debate over his father’s death after posting a cryptic message many interpreted as targeting former Speaker Anita Among.

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In a post shared on X on the evening of May 16, 2026, Andrew quoted an Acholi proverb: “Tong ma oneko Rwot, obedo tong ma ingete.”

He translated it loosely to mean: “The spear that killed the King was the spear closest to him.”

“Timeless reminder to be cynical, especially in politics,” he added.

The message attracted reactions from social media users, many of whom linked it to long-running speculation surrounding the death of Jacob Oulanyah, who died in 2022 while serving as Speaker of Parliament.

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Although Andrew did not mention anyone by name, several commenters interpreted the statement as suggesting betrayal from within Oulanyah’s inner political circle. Some directly pointed at Anita Among, who succeeded Oulanyah as Speaker and is now facing mounting legal and political pressure.

The post came hours after security agencies intensified operations at Among’s properties following an ongoing corruption investigation into alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering.

Security officers were seen entering the main gate of the plush residence, carrying machines including grinders

As of Sunday morning, security operatives were still searching Among’s residence on MacKinnon Road in Nakasero, where she reportedly remained under detention.

Earlier in the night, she was reportedly driven to another mansion in Kigo while another team of investigators conducted a separate search at her Bukedea residence.

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The operation involved a joint security team led by the CID, supported by UPDF officers and other security agencies.

Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara claimed investigators recovered billions of shillings and piles of cash in US dollars and British pounds during the searches.

The renewed scrutiny around Among has revived public discussion around Oulanyah’s death despite official reports and police findings at the time ruling out foul play.